Tokyo Biennale 2023, International Art Festival Originating in Local Areas of Tokyo, Underway with Theme of "Create Linkage": Fall Period from September 23 to November 5

The Tokyo Biennale, an international art festival held every two years, is underway for the fall period to November 5, 2023. The festival sets the city of Tokyo as the main stage and aims to dig deep into the city, creating together with the area's local citizens, as well as a wide variety of artists and creators from around the world. The theme of the second Tokyo Biennale is "Create Linkage." Linkage is a "relationship" that is found not only in human relations, but also in the ever-changing physical world we live in, where all kinds of entities, including places, time, people, microorganisms, plants, events, things, and information, are intricately related to each other.

Overview

-Period

Summer period: July - September 2023 (public project process, at designated times only)

Fall period: September 23 - November 5, 2023 (exhibition of results)

-Venue: Across the 4 wards -- Chiyoda City, Chuo City, Bunkyo City, and Taito City -- of the northeastern area of central Tokyo, involving historical architecture, public schools, shop rooftops, idle facilities (both indoor and outdoor), etc.

-Organizer: General Non-Profit Incorporated Organization Tokyo Biennale

For more details such as its vision and concepts, please visit: https://tokyobiennale.jp/tb2023/about/?lang=en

-Website

Official website: https://tokyobiennale.jp/?lang=en

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/tokyobiennale

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tokyobiennale/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyobiennale/

note: https://note.com/tokyobiennale

Message from Masato Nakamura and Min Nishihara, General Directors of Tokyo Biennale 2023:

"We are pleased to announce that the Tokyo Biennale 2023 is now officially open. The 2-3 years since the last Tokyo Biennale 2020/2021 were a period of COVID, global conflicts and natural disasters that also affected people in Tokyo. This year, we were finally able to welcome, among others, more than 15 invited artists from abroad. By connecting a wide range of people and places, nearly 50 projects blossomed. We would like to present to you the results of all these efforts.

"We have been preparing for this year's Tokyo Biennale under the theme of Create Linkage. Many of the projects you will experience at this year's Tokyo Biennale have emerged from various locations in Tokyo with the aim of reconsidering the connections that exist within the city, and of creating new linkages from them. We hope that you will take time out throughout the fall period to discover the various 'connections' found in Tokyo, a city with unique and diverse cultural strata, through the unbound perspectives offered by art. We hope that Tokyo Biennale 2023 will be a place where each and every one of you will be able to discover 'connections' that are important to you."

