Tokyo Dome Giants Games Positioned as Tourism Content for International Visitors

— First-ever digital signage at Haneda Airport creates new point of contact upon arrival —

TOKYO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing number of international visitors to Japan, the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants are positioning Giants games at Tokyo Dome as an experience that embodies the appeal of Tokyo as a global city, while strengthening outreach to international audiences.

By highlighting the uniquely Japanese game-day experience — from coordinated fan cheering culture to distinctive ballpark cuisine — the initiative showcases how attending a Giants game offers something different from Major League Baseball and encourages visitors to include the experience as part of their Tokyo itinerary.

Key initiatives include a complete redesign of the team's official English-language website, the launch of an English-language Instagram account, and the placement of digital signage advertising at Haneda Airport's Terminal 3 (International Terminal). By capturing the attention of international travelers upon arrival, the campaign aims to spark interest in attending a game during their stay in Tokyo.

Reaching Visitors from the Moment of Arrival

Digital signage advertising is currently displayed in the arrival concourse (before immigration) of Haneda Airport's Terminal 3 (through April 30). This marks the team's first-ever advertising deployment at the airport.

By establishing a new information touchpoint along the natural flow of arriving passengers, the initiative aims to put Giants games top of mind immediately upon entry into Japan, encouraging visitors to consider attending a game as part of their Tokyo itinerary.

Redesigned English Official Website with Streamlined Path to Tickets

The English-language official website has been redesigned with a streamlined ticket purchasing flow, making it easier for international visitors to navigate. https://www.giants.jp/en/

A newly created "HOW TO ENJOY" section provides guidance for inbound tourists unfamiliar with Japanese baseball, covering topics such as cheering practices, what to expect during a game, and ways to enjoy the ballpark and surrounding area. The section consolidates all the information visitors need to plan their game-day experience before they even arrive in Japan.

Sharing the Game-Day Experience via Social Media to Expand Global Reach

A new English-language Instagram account has been launched, featuring content centered on the experiences and reactions of international fans. Through video content that conveys the excitement and sense of unity at the ballpark, the account aims to raise awareness overseas and inspire more visitors to attend. https://www.instagram.com/tokyogiants_en/

Going forward, we plan to explore partnerships with nearby tourism attractions and dining establishments, with the aim of enhancing visitor mobility during their stay and creating new opportunities for spending.

In addition to English-speaking markets, we will strategically expand outreach to Asian regions with high travel demand to Japan, with plans to develop targeted approaches for countries and regions with strong baseball cultures, such as Taiwan and South Korea.

* For publication, please direct inquiries to the Tokyo Giants Official Website: https://www.giants.jp/en

SOURCE Tokyo Yomiuri Giants