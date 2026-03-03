TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE AMERICA's Warehouse DX Solution "HAKO-FLO(R)" Adopted by Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.

TOKYO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. (hereafter TED), headquartered in Tokyo, announces that its U.S. subsidiary, TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE AMERICA, INC. (hereafter TEDAI), has provided its warehouse DX solution "HAKO-FLO(R)" to Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. (hereafter YLA). The solution has contributed to greater operational efficiency at YLA's Chicago warehouse by reducing misshipments caused by human error, digitizing inspection records, and improving data collaboration with management departments.

Background of Implementation

The logistics industry in the U.S. faces challenges such as increasing shipment volumes due to e-commerce and severe labor shortages. At YLA's Chicago warehouse, achieving accuracy and speed in export operations was a key issue.

There was room for improvement in the following areas:

-Risk of misshipments due to mislabeling

-Inconsistencies in image quality during inbound inspections

-Delays in information sharing caused by paper-based reporting

To address these issues, YLA adopted "HAKO-FLO(R)," TEDAI's proprietary DX solution for warehouse operations. Since its introduction in July 2023, the use of RFID and mobile-based image capturing has significantly improved warehouse operation efficiency.

Features of Provided Solutions

"HAKO-FLO(R)" is a warehouse management DX solution deployed in the cloud or on premises.

YLA's Chicago warehouse implemented the following services:

-RFID Query

Enables fast and accurate verification of target cargo by scanning RFID, reducing errors, and improving operational efficiency.

-EZ-report

Allows users to record and send reports of cargo damage or packaging issues using a tablet, standardizing inspection results and enabling swift information sharing.

-EZ-Snap Air

Works with EZ-report to allow smooth photo capture and reporting using a smartphone, accelerating on-site documentation.

Service overview: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108814/202602194321/_prw_PI1fl_m1cDezz0.png

Effects of Solution Implementation

HAKO-FLO(R) Cloud's centralized management strengthens collaboration between warehouse operations and administrative teams.

All service data is consolidated into a single platform, enabling real-time sharing of scan data and images across on-site staff, offices, and remote locations. This visibility allows instant verification from anywhere, significantly improving coordination accuracy.

Future Outlook

Based on this successful implementation, TEDAI will continue to move forward with one clear mission: to deliver greater value to its customers. The company will accelerate new HAKO-FLO(R) services, expand its network, and extend its proven solutions into new processes and industries. Guided by "DX rooted in the field," TEDAI is committed to standing beside its customers--driving practical innovation that strengthens their operations, enhances resilience, and creates lasting competitive advantage.

Comment from Mr. Yosuke Shibata, Quality Assurance Director, Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.

"Leveraging RFID and photographic documentation has significantly reduced the risk of errors and oversights. The quality of inspection processes has improved, and response time to customer needs has shortened. The ability to instantly access reports via HAKO-FLO(R) Cloud has proven extremely helpful, allowing management to review field updates in real time. Coordination between sites has improved, and decision-making has become faster."

For more information:

https://www.teldevice.co.jp/eng/

https://hako-flo.com/en/home/

SOURCE Tokyo Electron Device Ltd.