Tokyo Metropolitan Government announces SusHi Tech Tokyo Global Startup Program 2024

Startups from all over the world are expected to gather in Tokyo to participate in Asia's Largest Global Innovation Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) announced that the "SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program", Asia's largest global innovation conference, will be held on May 15-16, 2024. The event will be returning to great success, with expected participation almost doubling at over 40,000 visitors across 2 days, with more than 400 local and international exhibitors from 40 cities.

The program aims to create "sustainable new values" through exchanges in ideas and discussions on how to address urban issues commonly faced across the globe. Key themes include demographic change, environmental and energy concerns, aging infrastructure, and the preservation of traditional culture through cutting-edge technologies, diverse ideas, and digital know-how.

Startups across the world, investors, major corporations, delegates from various markets and even enterprising students will participate in speaking sessions, a pitch contest and exhibit their solutions. Some highlights include a panel session where Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, Adi Ignatius the Editor in Chief, at Harvard Business Review and other representatives from Bloomberg Associates, The Edgeof/ Mistletoe and Suntory Holdings Limited will discuss "Imagining the City of the Future and Innovation". Other esteemed panelists and speakers include: Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology, Google.org and John Roos, Founding Partner at Geodesic Capital Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

SusHi Tech Tokyo stands for Sustainable High City Tokyo. The name represents Tokyo's position in the global technology world, and how the event aims to be a platform where disruptive innovations that can solve urban city challenges are developed, powering the future not only for Japan but also the rest of the globe.

SusHi Tech Tokyo Global Startup Program 2024 Executive Committee said, "SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program is Asia's largest global innovation conference, and I am honored to welcome such a prestigious and meaningful event right here in Tokyo. With our vision to be a launchpad for innovations that can solve global urban challenges, we hope that every May, influential players from all around the world – startups, investors, major corporations, universities, and students, alike will gather in Tokyo to create a stronger future together."

[About Global Startup Program]

TMG's "Global Innovation with STARTUP" has been active since November 2022. The program strategy called "10×10×10 Innovation Vision" focuses on increasing the number of 1. Unicorn companies from Tokyo, 2. Startup companies from Tokyo, and 3. Public and Private Startups from Tokyo by ten times over the next 5 years. On February 2023, TMG held the "City-Tech.Tokyo" at the Tokyo International Forum which was Japan's largest global startup event with 26,000 visitors in two days. This year, TMG levels up further with SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 as Asia's largest global startup event including contents such as speaking sessions, a pitch contest and exhibits.

DATE: May 15-16, 2024

PLACE: Tokyo Big Site, West Exhibition Hall 1&2 (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063)

DISCUSSION TOPIC: How to create a sustainable future urban city

TARGET AUDIENCE: World-leading startups, investors, major corporations, delegates from various markets and students.

WHY: Creating an opportunity for open innovations with members of startups who have different backgrounds.

