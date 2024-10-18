TOKYO SKYTREE and TV Anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" Holding 1st Collaborative Event -- "Jujutsu Kaisen in TOKYO SKYTREE"

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., the operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, is holding "Jujutsu Kaisen in TOKYO SKYTREE," the first collaborative event between the tower and TV anime "Jujutsu Kaisen." The event kicked off on Wednesday, September 25, and will last until Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria has an exhibition that allows visitors to look back on the TV anime "Jujutsu Kaisen," as well as photo spots where visitors can take snapshots with the characters. Limited-edition items only available at the event and a special cafe menu, featuring the event's key visuals and "chibi-chara" (super-deformed characters), are offered on this floor.

Moreover, videos from the anime are shown at the SKYTREE ROUND THEATER on the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, where windows are used as a giant screen. In addition to the four types of "Jujutsu Kaisen"-themed special lighting, special admission tickets with a novelty card are available.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE has expressed hope that tourists from around the world to Japan visit TOKYO SKYTREE for this event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki," characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi," featuring Edo purple, and the "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

