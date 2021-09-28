Tokyo Skytree Joins over 200 Global Landmarks to Launch WeThe15

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Japan's most iconic landmarks, Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest tower operated by TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD., joined over 200 global landmarks with special purple lighting to launch WeThe15 on August 19, 2021.

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), spoke with Tokyo Skytree about the importance of this historic global campaign. WeThe15 aims to end discrimination against persons with disabilities and inspires a global movement campaigning for disability, visibility, accessibility and inclusion. WeThe15 brings together the biggest coalition ever of international organizations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, business, arts and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202109240582-O1-6IriCF7B.pdf

