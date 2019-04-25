Tokyo Summit: Groundbreaking Diversity in Asia Panel includes sitting Japanese Jurist; Kaylee Walstad, CEDS, honored as Global Conference Ambassador

The Honorable Shusaku Tatara, Judge in the Chiba District Court of Japan , shared his experience of returning to the bench as an openly gay judge

District Court of , shared his experience of returning to the bench as an openly gay judge Natsue Ishida , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President, Legal & Compliance of UD Trucks Corporation, spoke about initiatives to increase women in STEM and the experience of returnees, who come back to Japan after extended time abroad

, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President, Legal & Compliance of UD Trucks Corporation, spoke about initiatives to increase women in STEM and the experience of returnees, who come back to after extended time abroad Jean-Denis Marx , Partner at Baker & McKenzie, spoke about the differences in response to LGBTQ+, and gender and the structural impediments to increasing diversity

, Partner at Baker & McKenzie, spoke about the differences in response to LGBTQ+, and gender and the structural impediments to increasing diversity Christopher Clay , Director, Legal Division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., spoke of the fierce global competition for talent and the existential threat facing Japanese companies that do not adopt a culture of inclusion

"This was a stellar group of panelists, each of whom fully grasps the importance of diversity and inclusion for continued growth and success in our industry," Mack said. "It was a very impactful session as the personal became professional for the group."

ACEDS Vice President, Client Engagement, Kaylee Walstad, CEDS, was honored as conference Global Ambassador for her work promoting the conference and its participants to colleagues and other stakeholders across the community.

"I was overwhelmed to receive the award," Walstad said. "Promoting and increasing the awareness of the event was a privilege as I believe it is an incredibly important and timely forum for the legal and technology field."

Other speakers at the networking and education event included Dr. Kenzo Fujisue, Japanese parliament; Jason Hsu, the Taiwanese Crypto Congressman; and a conversation-enhancing combination of General Counsels, CEOs, and professionals in forensics, privacy, eDiscovery, and more. ACEDS affiliates OpenText + Catalyst, Thomson Reuters and Relativity were among the conference sponsors and speakers.

"The Tokyo Summit fulfills my vision of a world-class educational forum where experts meet, collaborate and engage on cutting-edge topics in critical issues related to cybersecurity, data privacy, informational governance and electronic discovery," said Jonathan Rossi Hiroshi, Tokyo Summit Founder and CEO. "This is just the beginning of something very special. Stay tuned for some big announcements!"

Highlights of the event can be accessed via Twitter at @kayleewalstad.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, and the eDEx, the eDiscovery Executive Certificate, held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest global corporations in the world.

About CJK Global

CJK Global is a multi-platform enterprise providing professional services and business-to-business content. Our professional services group deploys expert bilingual teams during the discovery stage of litigation, investigation and transaction based due diligence. The content unit offers exclusively tailored educational summits, in-person interviews & journals.

www.CJKGlobal.com

About LLM Law Review

LLM Law Review is the media and content division of CJK Global. We publish regulatory reports and commentary on technology developments as they relate to big data challenges, cybersecurity, data privacy and other issues that arise in the age of new technologies.

SOURCE The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists