Tokyo Unicorn Summit 2025: Uniting Asia's Leading Startup Visionaries for Cross-Border Innovation
Jan 31, 2025, 01:35 ET
TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based global media agency Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting Inc. (PBMC) is pleased to announce that the inaugural Tokyo Unicorn Summit will be held on May 7th, 2025 at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, bringing together approximately 100 unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn companies from across Asia. This exclusive, invitation-only event will feature networking opportunities, private sessions, and Asia's top leaders as guest speakers.
PBMC, which runs solutions-focused multilingual news service J-Stories, will co-host the event with a major Korean-language newspaper, The Chosun Ilbo, with the support from various startup support organizations from Korea, Taiwan region, Japan and other Asian countries.
In a world increasingly fragmented by conflict and discord, the need for collaboration and unity has never been greater. The Tokyo Unicorn Summit seeks to transcend borders and bring together Asia's most influential innovators and visionaries. This unprecedented event is a dynamic platform where diverse ideas converge, exploring ways for top decision-makers in the startup ecosystems across Asia to collaborate and together solve social and environmental issues throughout the region.
The Tokyo Unicorn Summit aims to serve as a catalyst for Asia's top entrepreneurs to unite and make the region the world's innovation hub for the next generation. By uniting visionary entrepreneurs, we aim to bridge divides, spark collaboration, and address today's challenges while unlocking tomorrow's opportunities.
[Event Overview]
https://tokyounicornsummit.peatix.com/view
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Time: 12:00-21:00 JST (Tentative; Subject to change)
Venue: Azabudai Hills (Tokyo)
Language: English
Organizer: Tokyo Unicorn Summit 2025 Committee
Co-Hosts: The Chosun Ilbo, J-Stories/Pacific Bridge Media & Consulting (PBMC), Korea Startup Forum
Partners and Supporters: SusHI Tech Tokyo, Startup Island TAIWAN and more
Participating Startups:
CxOs of
- Unicorns
- Recently IPO'ed unicorns
- Series B to pre-IPO
from Korea, Taiwan region, Japan, and other Asian countries
Financial-sector Participants:
- Investment banks
- Cross-border VCs / CVCs
- M&A specialists
For Inquiries Regarding This Matter
Pacific Bridge Media & Consulting Inc.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Phone: +81-50-5527-0955
Tokyo office of The Chosun ilbo
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +81-3-3214-5256
About J-Stories
J-Stories is a solutions-focused media platform dedicated to introducing Japan-origin innovations that address global challenges such as environmental issues and food shortages. Since its launch in April 2022, J-Stories has published over 500 articles and has been widely disseminating innovations and ideas from Japanese startups, NGOs, and university research institutions through articles and videos.
J-Stories Website:
(English) https://jstories.media
(Japanese) https://jstories.media/jp
Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC)
Founded in 2010 by experienced international journalist Toshi Maeda with the mission to "connect the world with trusted content and realize a rich and equitable human society," PBMC specializes in creating diverse multilingual content that combines video, language, and technology. The company provides comprehensive services for enterprises looking to share information globally, including planning and producing articles, visual content such as videos and photos, CGI, website creation, and multilingual live event broadcasting. PBMC has a strong track record working with a wide range of clients—from major domestic and international corporations and media to startups and government agencies—establishing itself as a highly regarded international multimedia content provider.
Company Overview
Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc.
- Main Fields of Business: Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; Cross-border public, media and investor relations, Multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, News and media release production and distribution worldwide; Startup & corporate media platform management and content production
- Headquarters: 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
- CEO: Toshi Maeda
- Founded: June 30, 2010
- URL: https://pacificbridge.jp
CONTACT:
PACIFIC BRIDGE MEDIA AND CONSULTING
Editorial department: Toshi Maeda (Executive Editor)・Takanori Isshiki (Deputy Executive Editor)・Anita De Michele (Editorial Coordinator)
email: [email protected]
phone: +81- 50-5527-0955
