Tokyo's new global startup event offers a chance for Japanese innovators to speak to international audiences - and get their overseas expansion plans assessed.

Japan Global Innovators' Forum (JGIF) takes place on March 15, supported by Tokyo Gov't, Mainichi newspaper

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Japanese startups with global ambitions will be gathering in the heart of Tokyo on March 15, showcasing the solutions they offer to help solve the world's biggest social and environmental challenges to a panel of international experts who will assess their growth potential overseas.

The inaugural Japan Global Innovators' Forum (JGIF) will invite promising Japanese startups in three specific categories: Age Tech, Disaster Tech, and Clean Energy.

The Japanese innovators will receive hands-on feedback and advice on their global expansion plans from various industry experts, ranging from venture capitalists to media professionals and to international NGOs, who will be joining this event in person or online from overseas.

The event, supported by the Government of Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper and the Office of Economy and Commerce at the Spanish Embassy in Japan, will be co-hosted by Japan's solutions-focused news service J-Stories and the Mainichi national daily's startup accelerator, Mainichi Future Creation Lab.

The event also aims to explore the latest trends in ESG investment and facilitate networking, emphasizing the need for "inclusive innovation" to address social and environmental problems sustainably.

Organizers hope that the event becomes a practical meeting point between aspiring Japanese startups and their potential partners and supporters overseas, including VCs and CVCs. It is also expected to provide opportunities for overseas journalists to directly access Japanese startups and innovators for news coverage.

Toshi Maeda, founder and executive editor J-Stories, says that while Japan has many startups with the potential to solve global social issues and excel internationally, they often focus primarily on domestic fundraising and business development.

He suggests that this may be due to a lack of opportunities for international exposure and believes that many domestic pitch events do not sufficiently serve to communicate these ventures abroad.

"Driven by such awareness, we have organized this event to support the global outreach of promising Japanese startups," said Maeda.

Yasuyuki Takatsuka, president and CEO of Mainichi Future Creation Lab, discusses the growing interest in "zebra companies" that aim to create a better society through their business, rather than just rapid growth.

"The theme of this event - Inclusive Innovation – is born from the idea of creating a more sustainable world where no one is left behind, aligning with the ethos of Zebra companies," Takatsuka said. "We are genuinely pleased to have J-STORIES as a strong partner to hold such an event. There are many excellent startups in Japan working on solving various challenges, and we hope our efforts can help them make an impact globally."

[Event Overview]

"1st Japan Global Innovators' Forum (JGIF)"

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Time: 18:00 to 20:00 Tokyo time (doors open at 17:30) / 10:00am to 12:00 noon CET (Central European Time);

Networking event from 20:00 to 21:00 for on-site participants only.

Where (Physical venue): Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB) in front of Yurakucho Station, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Format: Hybrid (150 on-site participants / 150 online participants)

Language: English (with simultaneous interpretation in Japanese)

Organizers: J-Stories, Mainichi Future Creation Lab

Partners and Supporters: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TiB partner), The Mainichi Newspaper, The Embassy of Spain's Office of Economic and Commerce, Pacific Bridge Media & Consulting (PBMC)

Participating Startups: Startups focusing on Disaster Tech, Age (Silver) Tech and Clean Energy

Participating Commentators' Countries of Origin: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, Japan, among others.

Tickets: ¥1,500 for on-site participants (includes snacks and drinks for netwokring event ); Free for online participants. On-site participants are requested to bring two business cards.

Register here -> https://jgif-english.peatix.com/

[ Program (Tentative; subject to change) ]

Part 1: Case Study and Feedback (18:00-19:30 Tokyo time / 10:00-12:00 CET)

Group 1: Disaster Tech (30 minutes)

<Participating Startups>

- Aster: Provider of earthquake resistance coating

- TBA: Provider of atmospheric water generator/AWG

<Commentators>

- Johan Martens, Innovation Manager, Doctors Without Borders (Netherlands)

- Matthew Romaine, Co-founder & Managing Director, Shizen Capital (Japan/USA)

Group 2: Age Tech (30 minutes)0

<Participating Startups>

- Magic Shield: A "magic floor" that prevents injuries from falls

- Assist Motion: "Wearable" robotic suit

<Commentators>

- Bjoern Eichstaedt, Publisher, J-BIG (Germany)

- Yoko Kojima, Head of ESG, Mundi Ventures (Spain)

Group 3 : Clean Energy (30 minutes)

＜Participating Startups>

-Ability: Portable hydrogen cartridges for mobility

-Challenergy: (Wind power generation without blades

<Commentators>

- Jan Lozek, Founder & Managing Director, Future Energy Ventures (Germany/Spain)

- Hirokazu Yamaguchi, Founder & CEO, Beyond Next Energy (Japan)

Part 2: Roundtable Discussion (19:30-20:00 Tokyo time / 11:30-1200 CET)

Topic: The latest global trends in ESG investing, and their possible repercussions on startups in Japan (tentative, subject to change)

- Recent trends and opportunities in global ESG investing

- How can Japanese companies and startups attract investment from overseas VCs/CVCs looking for ESG investment opportunities?

- "Inclusive innovation" as an element in ESG investing

Speakers:

- Jeff Char, Founder & CEO, SOGO Energy (Japan/USA)

- Hisako Nakajima, Head of ESG Analysts and Investors, Telefonica S.A. (Spain)

- Yoko Kojima, Head of ESG, Mundi Ventures, (Spain/Japan)

- Others/TBA

Moderators:

- Toshi Maeda, Founder and Executive Editor, J-Stories

- Sayuri Daimon, Former Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Writer at The Japan Times

Part 3: Networking Event (20:00-21:00 Tokyo time) (Tokyo/TiB venue only)

Light refreshments and soft drinks will be served, and participants will have an opportunity to chat with each other. (Please note that alcohol will not be served due to the restrictions at the venue.)

For inquiries, please contact the organizers at [email protected]

SOURCE PACIFIC BRIDGE MEDIA AND CONSULTING