Tokyo's Sushi Mitani to Open MITANI New York at Lotte New York Palace on May 15

Tokyo's Sushi Mitani debuts MITANI New York May 15 at Lotte New York Palace. A bespoke Mariage experience in Manhattan. Post this

The New York location will occupy the first floor of the Lotte New York Palace, offering an intimate setting of two separate rooms, each housing a dedicated six-seat counter. With a limited number of seatings offered each day across both counters, the restaurant ensures that every guest receives the full depth of attention that has made the Mitani experience one of the most sought-after in Japan.

Concept

The spaces of MITANI New York are shaped by 'Goshiki,' the five sacred colors of white, yellow, purple, green, and red. This is drawn from the ancient Japanese philosophy of In'yō Gogyo, the theory of yin, yang, and the five elements. Each color governs a direction, a season, and a meaning: white (west, autumn) for purity and the sacred; yellow (center) for stability and harmony; purple (north, winter) for wisdom and mystery; green (east, spring) for growth and vitality; and red (south, summer) for passion, life, and the warding of ill. Together, they form a complete expression of nature's cycle and the harmony of the universe and it is within this framework that the two dining rooms and connecting spaces of MITANI New York have been conceived.

This is, at its heart, a reflection of Mitani's deepest intention: profound gratitude for all life.

Our Philosophy

Mitani Mariage emerges from a sense of gratitude for life itself.

This is the essence of life, sushi as collaborative creation, where we elevate one another, giving rise to unknown flavors, the harmony with carefully selected drinks allowing us to transcend ourselves, the experience, and go beyond imagination. Journey to a place where our respect for everyone involved deepens, giving birth to the flavor of gratitude.

That flavor circulates through life and leads us to deep connection.

Life is finite; that is precisely why we deliver Mariage to foster connection.

— Founder, Yasuhiko Mitani

Store Information

MITANI New York

Address: 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022

Reservations: Available on Tock

Seats are expected to be among the most competitive bookings of the season.

Operating Hours: Please refer to our website

Website: http://www.mitaniny.com

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE MITANI NEW YORK