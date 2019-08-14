Tokyu Hotel Perfects the Japanese Art of Travel Convenience

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The famed Shibuya district in Tokyo, long Tokyo's center of youth fashion, pop-culture, and music, has been in a state of dramatic evolution since the late 1800s when it was just a sleepy suburb of downtown Tokyo. For the last 100+ years, due to easy access to major transport lines and inimitable youthful energy radiating in the streets, Shibuya has attracted both business and leisure travelers seeking a true "Modern Tokyo Experience." The Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu, opened in September 2018 and affiliated with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, works to capture the area's future-forward mentality together with modern hotel design and amenities made for creative travelers of all stripes.

Art in the lobby

Time travel through art

As an homage to the ever-changing urban landscape of the hyper-creative Shibuya district, guest rooms and public spaces act as visual time capsules through different stages of the area's development. Curated art panels in guest rooms use color palettes evoking fashion trends and emotions across the decades, while the art panels throughout the corridors remix images from Shibuya's culture archives, providing contrast from the city-view rooms onto the evolving town below.

Guest rooms with vintage-modern design

The 177 guest rooms are created with an open, airy feel with abundant natural light, combining vintage design flourishes and modern amenities. Eschewing typical hotel closets with doors, guests hang their garments in open-framed Fashion Cloak wardrobes, giving prominence to each piece as it would be in a local apparel shop. Additionally, baths, toilets, and sinks are all separated from one another to create a more apartment-like flow and atmosphere, with selected rooms featuring dedicated showers and city-view baths.

Convenience by design: From easy access to robot-delivered room service

Modern Tokyo is truly the global center of innovation in convenience, and this principle is embedded throughout the hotel through location, design, technology, and services.

The Shibuya Stream complex is directly connected to Shibuya Station, enabling ease of access to city-wide public transport regardless of the weather outside.

Bars and restaurants on the floors below the hotel provide a wide variety of culinary and social options, and the opportunity to mix with locals just within reach of the hotel.

Multi-lingual staff provides helpful front desk support 24-hours a day, including laundry and concierge services.

In-room smartphones are provided to all guests to bring along into the city, doubling as helpful area guides and portable wi-fi hotspots.

Hotel wi-fi is provided free of charge, and available in all rooms, restaurant, and lobby areas.

A helpful, autonomous Relay delivery robot brings room service and necessities directly to the guest's door, making delivery faster during peak hours.

Many guest rooms are equipped with pop art-inspired Aerobull bluetooth speakers, connecting easily to guests' devices.

The TORRENT hotel bar and restaurant features dishes created by Chef Nobuto Nagatsuma , who trained at 3-star Michelin restaurants in France , and hosts nightly live DJs accompanied by projected videos and signature cocktails.

Each hotel floor's Meister Room provides convenient spaces and services to save time on everyday tasks and necessities.

Meister Rooms provide support for daily life

The principle of convenience through design is present on all five guest room floors of Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu through the unique concept of Meister Rooms, spaces dedicated to providing free 24-hour self-directed services and amenities across specific themes.

9th Floor: Offers open space for daily exercise, with stationary bicycles and mats for yoga and stretching.

10th Floor: Includes quality tools for shoe shining, with a professional local shoe shiner available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

11th Floor: Utilizes the latest LG appliances for laundry and ironing, plus LG Styler units for automated refreshing, steaming, and de-wrinkling of garments.

12th Floor: The vending floor, featuring a playful interior embodying the world of Coca-Cola, complete with a unique, custom-designed Coca-Cola bench. A well-stocked beverage vending machine and an ice machine are available 24 hours a day.

13th Floor: With a variety of high-end appliances from Japanese design brand Balmuda, kettles are available to boil water for tea or coffee, and toaster ovens and microwaves make for easy meal preparation. The large dining table is also a popular place for meetings.

Easy access to Shibuya & Tokyo hotspots

Outside of the hotel, the 24-hour Shibuya district offers a seemingly unlimited array of shopping, dining, bars, clubs, and entertainment for both business and leisure travelers. From modern restaurants to tiny back-alley bars that only seat six, Shibuya is always changing and full of hidden surprises. Popular districts such as Omotesando, Harajuku, and Ebisu are just one stop away by train, while Ginza, Asakusa, and Shinjuku can be reached easily without changing train lines.

For departure and arrival, train access to and from Narita Airport is just a three-minute walk between the hotel and Shibuya Station, and five minutes for those arriving from Haneda Airport. For guests utilizing the Limousine Bus, a free taxi service brings guests between the Haneda or Narita Airport-bound Limousine Bus stop at the nearby Cerulean Tower Hotel Tokyu.

With a delicate balance of amenities, culture, convenience, and location, Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu provides the perfect access to the energetic pulse of the Shibuya District, as well as easy access to major train lines to bring guests to explore every corner of the city.



