Tolar Manufacturing Company to Build 1,000 Bus Shelters, Benches and More for Three Counties In and Around Atlanta, Georgia Over Next Five Years

CORONA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolar Manufacturing Company has been awarded a $7.1 million multi-year contract by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). The company will build 1,000 bus shelters of various configurations, benches, trash receptacles, leaning rails, solar-powered lighting, and passenger information displays to be located throughout Atlanta and three surrounding metro counties.

MARTA-branded bus shelter with map case in Atlanta, GA Perch bench customized with agency branding.

The shelters and related amenities are based on the company's Signature Sunset series with customized elements including distinctive MARTA branding, illumination for added security, and passenger information displays to provide critical route and schedule information. While many stops will get shelters, some that cannot accommodate a shelter footprint will receive other passenger amenities such as, benches and trash receptacles.

"Since 2007 we've been working with MARTA, as well as their advertising partner Outfront Media, to provide transit shelters across the Atlanta market," stated Patrick Merrick, Executive Vice President of Tolar Manufacturing Company. "It's clear through the actions of their staff and leadership that MARTA values transit users. They demonstrate this through their daily commitment to improve the customer experience. We sincerely appreciate the trust MARTA has placed in us to help them with achieving their street furniture goals into 2022."

MARTA takes 185,000 cars off the road daily. This project of adding 1,000 shelters and related amenities will grow that number exponentially as residents see the value of added comfort and safety at bus stops. The products Tolar has completed and will complete for the greater Atlanta, Georgia area are proudly made in the USA, supporting a workforce of designers, fabricators, welders, and suppliers.

Tolar Manufacturing has built nearly 1,000 shelters that are currently in the MARTA service area. This newest contract complements the wide portfolio of Tolar amenities already on the streets of Atlanta including advertising shelters, streetcar stations, and shelters with modern digital advertising.

About the company – Tolar Manufacturing has been providing best-in-class, distinctive "Sense of Place™" street furniture solutions for transit agencies and outdoor advertising companies since its founding in 1991 by Gary Tolar. Tolar Manufacturing is North America's leader in the design and fabrication of award-winning transit shelters, solar solutions, street furniture and digital/information displays. The company serves the public transportation industry, outdoor advertising companies, municipalities and more with 500+ designs and customized solutions. Creating outdoor structures of durability and distinction that reflect the character of a community, that's the Tolar Difference. – www.TolarMfg.com - 800-339-6165.

