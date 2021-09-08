Toldright And Brandlive Form Strategic Partnership For Groundbreaking Virtual And Hybrid Event Production

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toldright, a first-of-its-kind on-demand video production resource, and Brandlive, a leader in virtual events and elevated video production tools that bring the magic of television to the evolving world of work, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on exclusive productions for groundbreaking virtual and hybrid events for clients.

As Brandlive's preferred partner for on-location video production to power Brandlive client events, toldright will work closely with Brandlive to incorporate its innovative audience platforms, Events and Showrooms, and content production solution, Greenroom™, for brands and events of all sizes and enables companies to elevate and modernize the way they communicate with the audiences they care most about.

To date, the global leaders have already teamed to deliver award-winning and exclusive content for iconic brands including Adobe, CDW, Citi, Dell, DraftKings, EJ Gallo, Invesco, Jacobs Engineering, Smith Optics, Tiger Woods Foundation, and many more.

Through their customizable software and dedicated teams, Brandlive has quickly become a pioneer in the live video and streaming event space, and one of the fastest growing companies in the nation, with Fast Company awarding Brandlive the #1 spot on it's list of The 10 most innovative live events companies of 2021. Last year, Brandlive partnered with President Joe Biden on his presidential campaign for their virtual and digital events.

Toldright, founded by world-class industry leaders, provides an end-to-end video production solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and compelling content. The company's exclusive Neighborhood includes more than 1,700 fully-vetted and Emmy Award-winning content creators around the country, featuring a roster of top-tier producers, creators, editors, on-air talent, technical specialists, and more.

"Our partnership with Brandlive is the perfect collaboration of two industry leaders," said Max Heineman, CEO and Co-Founder of toldright. "Our expertise in producing events with our award-winning talent around the nation, combined with Brandlive's incredible live video and streaming technology, will enable us to create truly engaging and memorable experiences for all brands."

"Seeing the toldright team leverage our product suite in new ways is inspiring," said Thomas Iwasaki, Chief Product Officer of Brandlive. "Their ability to innovate pushes us to find opportunities to expand Brandlive's capabilities and continually provide clients with richer and more elevated virtual event experiences."

About toldright

Toldright is the first-of-its-kind on-demand production resource, transforming the video industry and empowering companies of all sizes the opportunity to tell great stories with an end-to-end solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and amazing content. Through our exclusive "neighborhood" of 1700 fully vetted production and content creators around the nation, that includes Emmy and Oscar Award winners, toldright has the flexibility to provide 5-star experts to meet the demands of any project. Founded by world-class industry leaders, toldright has already been trusted by iconic brands including ESPN, Tiger Woods Foundation, NFLPA, LPGA, Twitter, Showtime, Adobe, Citi, Xerox, and Dell. For more information on toldright, please visit www.toldright.com .

About Brandlive

Brandlive provides video solutions for companies and brands to bring the magic of television to their most important moments and events. Brandlive works with some of the most high-profile brands and organizations in the world to produce visually stunning events. In March, Brandlive took the number one spot on Fast Company magazine's list of the 10 Most Innovative Live Events Companies of 2021 for its Greenroom platform and its prominent role in the digital strategy of President Biden's election campaign. With over 200 employees, Brandlive is headquartered in Portland, OR and can be found online at www.brandlive.com

