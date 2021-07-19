Toldright Secures Multimillion-Dollar Series A Funding Led By Oneteam Partners And Vertus Ventures

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toldright, a first-of-its-kind on-demand video production resource and technology platform, today announced that it has closed a multimillion-dollar Series A investment round with key investors OneTeam Partners and Vertus Ventures. The funding will be allocated towards identifying development opportunities and supporting toldright's continued growth.

Providing an end-to-end video production solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and compelling content, toldright is empowering companies of all sizes with the opportunity to have their story, told right.

Created by world-class industry leaders, toldright has already produced compelling content for iconic brands including Adobe, CDW, Citi, Dell, Draft Kings, ESPN, National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Showtime, The Tiger Woods Foundation, Twitter, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Xerox and many others.

"It was important for us to align with the right investors that mirror our mission and genuinely understand the value of our brand," said Max Heineman, CEO and Co-Founder of toldright. "We are thrilled to have OneTeam Partners and Vertus Ventures as two key investors in our Series A round, validating our success and providing us with the resources to expand and accelerate our growth."

The lead investor, Vertus Ventures, is an investment group founded by a team with over 45 years of private equity, banking, and public company management experience. Vertus partners with small to mid-market business to fund and develop strategies that unlock potential and transform industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with toldright as they scale their business," said Tyler Brown, Partner at Vertus Ventures. "I am repeatedly impressed by the unique business model Max and Adam (President & Co-Founder) have established and the incredible team they have built. We are proud to help guide the leadership team at toldright in developing a strategic plan for continued growth and support the company's mission to open the doors to a new level of video production."

OneTeam Partners, the joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners, aligns with world-class Players Associations and helps athletes maximize their name, image, and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses.

"Toldright is leading innovation in video production and opening doors to new levels of access, efficiency and quality," said Brent Stehlik, President of OneTeam Partners. "We're excited to support the company's growth as it brings to bear its incredible network of talent and operational resources to help any business reach their content goals, especially when it comes to athlete storytelling."

About toldright

Toldright is the first-of-its-kind on-demand production resource, transforming the video industry and empowering companies of all sizes the opportunity to tell great stories with an end-to-end solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and amazing content. Through our exclusive "neighborhood" of 1600 fully vetted production and content creators around the nation, that includes Emmy and Oscar Award winners, toldright has the flexibility to provide 5-star experts to meet the demands of any project. Founded by world-class industry leaders, toldright has already been trusted by iconic brands including ESPN, Tiger Woods Foundation, NFLPA, LPGA, Twitter, Showtime, Adobe, Citi, Xerox, and Dell. For more information on toldright, please visit www.toldright.com.

About Vertus Ventures

Vertus Ventures is a Jacksonville, FL based investment group that partners with small to mid-market businesses to unlock growth potential. Relying on over 45 years of private equity, banking and public company management experience, they create value by helping companies with skilled management teams and unique product or service advantages identify opportunities to accelerate growth and optimize profitability. By providing investment capital and growth expertise, they collaborate with founders to develop and fund strategies that transform industries and make a positive impact on communities.

About OneTeam Partners

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image, and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: group licensing, marketing, media, and venture. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team PA, WNBPA, and U.S. Rugby PA. To learn more please visit www.joinoneteam.com.

