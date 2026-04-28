Toledo-based Startup Taps Bay Area Tech Veteran, Inventor as Chief Product Officer

Zack Avshalomov reunites with Manifest founder Sarah Horn to deliver AI-powered tools to small businesses in fast-growing sectors from petcare to deathcare and professional beauty

BERKELEY, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest today announced that Zack Avshalomov has joined the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer. A serial entrepreneur and inventor, Avshalomov holds a number of ML/AI patents which utilizes novel "language markers" to lift user outcomes. Since launching its first vertical in mid-2025, Manifest has grown to support more than 400 businesses and 15,000 employees in petcare, veterinary care, deathcare, and professional beauty.

"As the pace of AI development accelerates, the gap between what large businesses can do with technology and what an independent operator can do is widening," said Avshalomov. "We're on a mission to build intelligent systems grounded in real practitioner expertise to level the playing field for the small business owners that are the backbone of our economy. That's the kind of product I've spent my career working toward, and the people it serves have never needed it more."

Avshalomov brings two decades of experience building technology to drive economic mobility. He most recently served as Vice President of Product & Data at ReUp Education, which was acquired by Avathon in 2021 and pioneered the use of machine learning and personalized human coaching to support the re-enrollment of college "stopouts."

"This work is about enabling small and medium size business owners to stop working in their business and start working on them," said Horn. "And I've witnessed firsthand Zack's ability to translate complex technology into tools that change outcomes for the people using them. He's exactly the person to lead that product vision as we work to deliver technology that can simplify everything from staff training to finances for owner-operators."

For more information, please visit www.manifested.com.

About Manifest: Manifest makes running a small business easier, smarter, and more sustainable. Founded by entrepreneurs who know the realities of ownership, Manifest blends real-world expertise with AI-powered tools that have helped thousands of business owners launch, grow, and thrive. The platform combines personalized learning paths, intelligent AI Assistants, and access to a supportive network of peers and industry experts. From pet care to salons to funeral homes, Manifest provides tailored, industry-specific guidance that drives measurable results. Learn more at www.manifested.com.

SOURCE Manifest