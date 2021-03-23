Toledo Center Adds Virtual Intensive Outpatient Services for Ohio Eating Disorder Adult Clients

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of virtual intensive outpatient treatment to Toledo Center for Eating Disorders. Developed to meet demand in Ohio, the program leverages multiple technologies to bring evidence-based therapies, meal, and nutrition support to individuals while allowing them to continue to live with their local support system.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Founded in 1996 and based in Sylvania, Ohio, Toledo Center provides evidence-based treatment using well-established modalities for adults and adolescents suffering from eating disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and trauma. In addition to the newly launched virtual intensive outpatient services, they offer residential and on-site partial hospitalization programming, with optional housing, known for their individualized treatment plans and comprehensive spectrum of services.

The virtual intensive outpatient program will provide adult women and men (18 years and older) with a robust treatment experience without the need to relocate; allowing clients to step into a higher level of care when traditional outpatient services aren't effective or as a step down from residential or partial hospitalization levels of treatment.

Utilizing a dedicated team, the program will utilize proven modalities including DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy), ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), and CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) along with a dietitian providing meal and nutrition support. Taking place in the evening, the program is designed to help adult college students and professionals receive treatment while being able to continue with their schooling and careers.

"Adding a virtual intensive outpatient program is a significant step in the right direction for Toledo Center," said Amos Taylor, CEO of Toledo Center. "We are proud to be able to bring treatment to those throughout Ohio and help more people progress forward with their recovery."

"Over the past year our programs have seen a growing demand and increased adoption of virtual services that maintain the same level of clinical excellence as in-person options," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "Our mission is to help as many as possible in their recovery journey and our clinical and leadership teams remain focused on continuing to advance that mission forward while upholding the highest levels of evidence-based clinical care."

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

