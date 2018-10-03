Toledo Doctor Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

"As an internal medicine physician, I have spent my career exploring how medical science pertains to the patient as a whole person, not just a specific diagnosis or disease," said Dr. Bates. "My affiliation with MDVIP now enables me to spend more time and work closely with patients to promote and cultivate good health while effectively dealing with problems should they arise. This model transcends traditional primary care and allows me to be an instrument for good health that each patient desires."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Christopher Bates, M.D.

Dr. Bates received his medical degree from and completed his internship and Internal Medicine residency at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. He also earned a Master's degree and a Ph.D. in anatomy from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Grand Forks. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. Dr. Bates currently serves as President of The Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County, where he is also a Trustee of the Foundation Board. For more information about Dr. Bates, visit: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/ChristopherBatesMD

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more at www.mdvip.com.

