Toledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

"The PSI program remains the best way to add well-trained, highly skilled employees to our workforce," said Mark A. Jones, regional president of Toledo Edison. "The rigorous class work and experience gained in the field by working with veteran line and substation personnel helps our new workers to ensure safe and reliable electric service for our customers into the future."

The new Toledo Edison lines employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Holland Line Shop – Jacob Blousey , Gibsonburg ; Ethan Hetrick , Fremont ; Nicholas Jacobs , Bellvue; Joseph Pike , Tecumseh, Mich. ; Austin Shock , Tiffin ; and Garrett Wilson , Temperance, Mich.

, ; , ; , Bellvue; , ; , ; and , Lakewood Line Shop – Sam Berry , Oregon ; Dalton Cleghorn , Maumee ; Kevin King , Maumee ; Curtis Long , Carleton, Mich. ; Alex Spangler , Oak Harbor ; and Joseph Swager , Cloverdale .

, ; , ; , ; , ; , ; and , . Lindsey Line Shop – Nathan Ferrell , Republic; and A.J. Hotaling, North Baltimore .

, Republic; and A.J. Hotaling, . Wauseon Line Shop – Tyler Culbertson , Norton ; and Zane Thomas , Bowling Green .

The new Toledo Edison substation employees and their hometowns are: Edward Hardy, Toledo; Jaret Reynolds, Perrysburg; Grant Saul, Swanton; and Noah Schuller, Napoleon.

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

PSI students split time between classes at Owens Community College in Perrysburg and Toledo Edison training facilities. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 1,300 line and 420 substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

