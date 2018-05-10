Toledo Edison's 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed more than 380 circuit miles of electric lines in the Toledo Edison service area as part of the nearly $7.2 million vegetation management program for 2018, with an additional 1,000 miles of distribution and transmission lines expected to be completed by year end.

"Tree trimming is some of the most important and effective work we do every year to help maintain our electric system," said Rich Sweeney, regional president, Toledo Edison. "This work pays dividends year-round in fewer service disruptions, particularly during severe storms that can do tremendous damage to trees, which then have the potential to damage our equipment."

Tree trimming will be conducted in the following communities this year:

Archbold

Genoa

Holland

Oak Harbor

Oregon

Perrysburg

Swanton

Toledo

Wauseon

The tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Toledo Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Arbormetics Solutions; Asplundh Tree Expert Company; Nelson Tree Service Inc.; and PennLine Service.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toledo-edisons-2018-tree-trimming-program-underway-300646590.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

