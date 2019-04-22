Toledo Edison's 2019 Tree Trimming Program Underway

AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its northwest Ohio service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. The work helps keep power flowing to customers around the clock by preventing tree-related outages.

Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those associated with severe weather. Toledo Edison will spend $6.3 million in 2019 on tree trimming across its northwestern Ohio service area in 2019. The work will be conducted in the following communities:

Clyde , Defiance, Fayette , Grand Rapids , Green Springs , Hamler , Holgate , Holland , Maumee , Monclova , Oregon , Swanton , Sylvania , Toledo , Walbridge and Wayne .

"Tree trimming is one of the most important parts of our annual reliability investment," said Rich Sweeney, who was recently named regional president of Toledo Edison. "This work pays dividends year-round in fewer service disruptions, particularly during severe storms like we've seen already this year in northwestern Ohio."

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The work includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned to preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safe clearances. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Toledo Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Arbormetics Solutions; Asplundh Tree Expert Company; Nelson Tree Service Inc.; and PennLine Service.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

