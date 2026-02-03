Toledo Jet Signals New Era of Connectivity as Newest Authorized Starlink Aviation Dealer

Expanded Installation Services Now Available at KTOL and KFXE

TOLEDO, Ohio and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Jet ( https://toledojet.com ), a full-service aircraft maintenance, avionics, and modification provider with facilities at Toledo Express Airport (KTOL) and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE), announces its selection as an authorized dealer and installation center for Starlink Aviation. This strategic capability allows the company to equip a wide range of business aircraft, including Beechcraft, Bombardier, Challenger, Citation, Embraer, Learjet, and Gulfstream, with the world's most advanced high-speed, low-latency in-flight internet.

Starlink Aviation is the world's most advanced satellite constellation that uses a global low Earth orbit satellite network to deliver fast, low-latency broadband internet in flight. The system supports video conferencing, streaming, online gaming, and more. Users gain access to real-time communications, offering significant upgrades in both speed and performance. Starlink's laser-mesh network delivers download speeds of 135–310 Mbps and latency less than 99ms, setting Toledo Jet and Starlink apart from other traditional connectivity solutions.

The addition of Starlink Aviation to Toledo Jet's services represents a significant milestone, reinforcing a commitment to blending decades of Citation Service Center heritage with cutting-edge airframe, engine, APU, and avionics technologies.

"Our clients operate in a world where disconnection is not an option," said Greg Fell, CEO of Toledo Jet." "No matter where they fly, our customers expect the ability to stream, conference, and work without interruption. By becoming a Starlink dealer, we are future-proofing their aircraft with one of the most significant advancements in aviation connectivity in twenty years."

Installations are performed by the Toledo Jet's experienced avionics and structural teams and can be coordinated alongside scheduled maintenance to minimize downtime.

With more than 30 years of factory-trained expertise, Toledo Jet approaches every Starlink installation with the same rigor as a major inspection, ensuring each aircraft leaves fully compliant, properly integrated, and ready for modern flight operations.

"We respect aircraft down to the smallest detail," Greg added. "We deliver not just speed in the air, but peace of mind on the ground."

Toledo Jet strives to maintain the highest levels of quality control and personalized service. To that end, Toledo Jet is releasing a limited number of Starlink installation slots that are now open at both the Toledo Express Airport (KTOL) and Fort Lauderdale Airport (KFXE) locations.

About Toledo Jet

Backed by decades of factory-trained expertise, Toledo Jet is a full-service aircraft maintenance and avionics provider serving business and corporate aviation with facilities at Toledo Express Airport (KTOL) and (KFXE), delivering FAA-approved solutions for a wide range of turbine aircraft that keep private aviation operating safely, efficiently, and at peak performance.

For Starlink Aviation eligibility and installation inquiries, visit https://toledojet.com/starlink or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Toledo Jet