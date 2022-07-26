Tolerant® Introduces New Organic Chickpea Spaghetti

Legume-based pasta brand expands pasta line to include new fan-favorite cut that is high in protein and fiber and made with just one ingredient.

CHICAGO , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolerant, known for its certified organic, single-ingredient legume-based pasta, is pleased to introduce Organic Chickpea Spaghetti as the newest addition to its roster of high-protein, high-fiber (6g of total fat per 3.5 oz serving) and grain-free pastas.

As people look to add more plant-based foods to their diet, Tolerant is excited to offer this much-beloved pasta cut. In fact, Spaghetti was the most-requested shape by Tolerant customers, so the team worked to launch the best version of this classic: made with just one ingredient – chickpeas.

"At Tolerant, we believe that making food choices that are good for you shouldn't be boring or restrictive," said Niloo Mirani, Brand Manager at Tolerant. "We were founded on the premise that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious foods that they can feel good about – we're committed to offering a variety of pasta options that make eating exciting and enjoyable!"

Tolerant's line of single-ingredient legume-based pastas contain no fillers, additives, or binders, and are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, vegan, and kosher - with no major allergens. Made simply, for delicious taste and texture, Tolerant legume-based pastas are naturally high in plant-based protein and provide 39 percent of daily recommended fiber with just 6g of total fat per 3.5 oz serving.

Tolerant's new Organic Chickpea Spaghetti is currently available exclusively at Whole Foods Markets across the United States. Each 8 oz. package will retail for $4.49.

Tolerant's full lineup of organic pasta includes: Organic Green Lentil Penne, Organic Green Lentil Rotini, Organic Green Lentil Elbows, Organic Red Lentil Penne, Organic Red Lentil Rotini, Organic Chickpea Penne, Organic Chickpea Rotini and Organic Chickpea Spaghetti.

About Tolerant

At Tolerant, we believe that living a healthy life should be simple. That's why we offer delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that anyone can enjoy. It's goodness you can taste! For more information, please visit tolerantfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Katie McNicholas

[email protected]

SOURCE Tolerant