Tolero Pharmaceuticals Presents Findings from Preclinical Studies Evaluating Investigational Agents TP-1287 in Prostate Cancer Models and TP-1454 in Colorectal Cancer Models

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapeutics for hematological and oncological diseases, announced today the presentation of preclinical data of TP-1287, an investigational oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor, in castration-sensitive and resistant prostate cancer models and TP-1454, an investigational small-molecule pyruvate kinase M2 isoform (PKM2) activator, in colorectal cancer models. These data were shared at the 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 26-30, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are pleased to present data on our early-stage investigational agents, TP-1287 and TP-1454. These results are a testament to our commitment to develop novel therapeutics and expand the combined oncology portfolio of Tolero and its parent company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma," said David J. Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Furthermore, these data improve our understanding of these assets and provide insight into the potential role CDK9 inhibition and PKM2 activation may play in the treatment of prostate and colorectal cancer."

Data from a preclinical prostate cancer model, showed TP-1287 as monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax or docetaxel enhanced tumor growth inhibition. Additionally, TP-1287 combined with docetaxel alone showed tumor growth inhibition.

In a separate preclinical colorectal cancer model, TP-1454 in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 therapies showed tumor regression, tumor growth inhibition and an acceptable safety profile.

Below are the details for the Tolero presentations:

Abstract Title Details Presenter PKM2 Activation Modulates

Metabolism and Enhances

Immune Response in Solid

Tumor Models Abstract #B080 October 28, 2019 12:30 – 04:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation Satya Pathi, Ph.D., Study

Director in Pre-clinical

Oncology, Crown Bioscience,

Inc Targeting CDK9 and Mcl-1 in

Castration-sensitive and

Resistant Prostate Cancer

Models Abstract #C081 October 29, 2019 12:30 – 04:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation Tetyana V. Forostyan,

Graduate Research

Assistant, Oncological

Sciences, University of Utah

About TP-1287

TP-1287 is an investigational oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor under evaluation in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT03604783). TP-1287 has shown favorable oral bioavailability in preclinical models.

About TP-1454

TP-1454 is an investigational oral pyruvate kinase M2 isoform (PKM2) activator, under preclinical evaluation in cell-based and animal models of solid tumors.

About Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Tolero Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching and developing treatments to improve and extend the lives of patients with hematological and oncological diseases. Tolero has a diverse pipeline that targets important biological drivers of blood disorders to treat leukemias, anemia, and solid tumors, as well as targets of drug resistance and transcriptional control.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals is based in the United States and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan. Tolero works closely with its parent company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Boston Biomedical, Inc., also a wholly-owned subsidiary, to achieve a common goal - expediting the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatment options with the aim of improving patient outcomes.

Additional information about the company and its product pipeline can be found at www.toleropharma.com.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information presently available, and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

SOURCE Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.toleropharma.com

