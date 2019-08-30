Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness Center Offers Corporate Wellness Programs at Health Fair Expos

SIMSBURY, Conn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness Center is going beyond basic chiropractic care and offering companies the opportunity to educate and promote an active wellness program for their employees. In July and August, the Center participated in several Health Fair Expos, hosted by A Balanced Life. The Health Fair exposition offers companies such as General Electric (GE) and United Parcel Service (UPS) an opportunity to meet top wellness experts in their community.

The expositions provide value to employees as they receive health tips and special offers designed to promote a more proactive healthy work-life. With the "Work Until You Burn" mentality, companies are quickly realizing that they need to take care of their employees and provide them with resources to stay well. Not only does this ultimately help the companies with increased productivity, but it also ensures that their employees are mentally supported for a better mind and body balance.

At the UPS Center in Hartford, CT, UPS workers receive valuable information about the effectiveness of chiropractic care and an opportunity to win a free Ionic Detox Foot Bath service in a sweepstakes drawing.

"We're proud to offer companies and organizations the chance to give back to their employees in a wholesome and beneficial way," says Dr. David Tolk. "Developing a proactive approach to healthcare is so important for a long and happy life."

Companies who are interested in hosting a Health Fair event can contact Tolk Wellness Center with a desired date and location. The wellness center will coordinate with A Balanced Life to promote the health expo with other wellness vendors in the community.

Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness Center is also offering companies Tolk Wellcare packages including 1000 rewards points towards redeemable services for all employees. The Tolk Rewards program is currently set up to offer their patients an opportunity to earn, share and get rewarded for being proactive about their wellness care. Wellness workshops are also available at Tolk Wellness Center to discuss important health topics as posture, diet, stress, anxiety and more.

With a wealth of therapeutic services like the Migun Acupressure Therapy, Ionic cleanse foot detox, cold laser therapy, acupuncture, and advanced chiropractic modalities, Tolk Wellness Center is quickly becoming the leading wellness center in the local areas of Connecticut, such as Simsbury, Avon, Farmington, and Hartford. Tolk Wellness is the flagship wellness center of OakLeaf Wellness.

