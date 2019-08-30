Tolk Wellness Center Launches Tolk Rewards Program to Inspire Healthy Proactive Habits

SIMSBURY, Conn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness launches Tolk Rewards, a digital rewards program that gives back to loyal patients. Members earn "Tolk Points" for referring friends and family, social share activity, attending Tolk Wellness Workshops and even by just coming in for their appointments. Members can redeem their points for a range of wellness products, selected supplements, Tolk Wellcare services designed to inspire members to take on a more proactive approach on their wellness journeys.

The Tolk Wellcare services include the advanced Migun Acupressure, Ionic Cleanse Foot Detox, Whole Body Vibration and Therapeutic Massages. Members will be able to download the custom designed Tolk Rewards app which is scheduled to launch by October 2019. While a one-time enrollment fee of $20 is required to join, the first 100 patients to join by September 30th will receive 200 free reward points.

"Our goal is to encourage our patients to stay proactive about their health as we help them achieve their wellness goals and reward them for their continued loyalty," says Dr. L. Andrew Tolk, DC.

"Our patients trust us and many have been coming here for more than 20 years. Some have referred their entire family to us which is impressive." - Dr. David Tolk, DC.

In addition to rewarding its members with exclusive products and wellcare services, Tolk Rewards hopes to partner with leading fitness, retail, wellness, and lifestyle companies to offer their members premium benefits ranging from natural products and services in the community.

About Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness Center was founded 37 years ago in Simsbury, CT to provide patients with holistic and natural alternatives to traditional health care that takes into account nutrition, allergies and sensitivities, and mental health. Dr. L. Andrew Tolk and his son, Dr. David Tolk work with their patients through manipulation of the skeletal frame to identify the cause of their issue and prevent future conditions. The goal of our natural health center is to aid patients in taking a proactive long-term approach to maintaining their health and is committed to providing the highest quality of natural healthcare services to its local community. Tolk Chiropractic & Wellness center is the flagship wellness center of OakLeaf Wellness.

SOURCE OakLeaf Wellness

Related Links

http://oakleafwellness.com

