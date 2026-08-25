Toll House Hotel Los Gatos Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

115-room boutique hotel brings walkable downtown Los Gatos location, Santa Cruz Mountains setting and Silicon Valley access to Hilton's collection of independent hotels

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Hospitality, a full-service hospitality operating partner managing hotels and resorts across the United States, announced that Toll House Hotel Los Gatos has joined the Hilton portfolio as Toll House Hotel Los Gatos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Located at 140 South Santa Cruz Avenue in historic downtown Los Gatos, the 115-room hotel is operated by Peregrine Hospitality and sits at the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains near Silicon Valley, state parks, vineyards and scenic landscapes.

"Toll House Hotel Los Gatos has long been a distinctive part of the Los Gatos hospitality market, with a walkable downtown location, boutique character and strong connection to the surrounding community," said Vian Narayana, General Manager, Toll House Hotel Los Gatos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "We are excited to bring the property into Tapestry Collection by Hilton, preserving what makes the hotel unique while connecting guests to the strength of the Hilton platform."

Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels offer guests independent stays with original, vibrant personalities, uplifting design, unique food and beverage, and the reliability of the Hilton name. Toll House Hotel Los Gatos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton features an on-site restaurant, fitness center, pet-friendly rooms, EV charging and 6,300 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space. Guest rooms and suites include workstations and LCD TVs, with select accommodations offering balconies, patios, fireplaces and sofa beds.

As part of the conversion, the property is undergoing light renovations to key guest-facing spaces, including the lobby and arrival experience, guest rooms, prefunction space, and fitness center, which will include expanded indoor and outdoor areas.

Toll House Hotel Los Gatos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

About Peregrine Hospitality

Peregrine Hospitality is a premier hotel operating partner managing a $4.5 billion portfolio of 66 hotels and resorts across the United States. Established in 2024 with a legacy dating back to 1992, the company specializes in the management and asset management of high-quality hospitality assets. Peregrine Hospitality distinguishes itself through an "ownership mindset" and a commitment to operational excellence, supported by a diverse leadership team and a workforce of over 5,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.peregrinehg.com.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 200 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands comprising 9,400 properties in 144 countries and territories, with more than 260 million members. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits – from the Points & Money slider and exclusive member discounts to no blackout dates and the Fifth Night Free perk on reward stays booked with all Points. Members can earn and redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences and charitable contributions, including through select co-branded credit cards. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where they can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. The next evolution of the Hilton Honors program makes earning elite status even more achievable and rewarding and includes the introduction of the new Diamond Reserve tier. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about the program at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Maureen Richardson

River Communications

Peregrine Hospitality

914-686-5599

[email protected]

SOURCE Peregrine Hospitality