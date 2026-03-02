Peregrine Hospitality Expands Northern California Portfolio with Acquisition of The Lodge at Tiburon and Toll House Hotel

DENVER, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Hospitality, a full–service hospitality owner–operator of 57 hotels and resorts nationwide, today announced the acquisition of two Northern California properties in premium drive-to-leisure markets: The Lodge at Tiburon in Tiburon and Toll House Hotel in Los Gatos.

"These are both exceptionally well-located hotels that align with our strategy of creating enhanced guest experiences while delivering long-term asset value," said Greg Kennealey, CEO, Peregrine Hospitality. "Both Tiburon and Los Gatos are high–demand markets that attract leisure and corporate travelers year-round."

The Lodge at Tiburon

Located on three acres overlooking the San Francisco Bay, The Lodge at Tiburon offers 104 guest rooms, most with private balconies, and 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including 5,000 square feet indoors. Guests can enjoy onsite dining, a fitness center, outdoor heated pool with cabanas, and the open–air SkyDeck lounge with stunning views.

The Lodge at Tiburon has nearby access to dining, shopping, nature trails, and the shoreline. It is walking distance to the San Francisco Bay ferry, a 10-minute ferry ride to Angel Island State Park, a 10-minute drive to Muir Woods National Monument, and in close proximity to many of Marin County's most popular destinations and Bay Area attractions. The Napa and Sonoma wine regions are under an hour's drive. The Lodge at Tiburon is located 30 miles from San Francisco International Airport and 38 miles from Oakland Airport.

Toll House Hotel

Toll House Hotel is located in historic Los Gatos, one of Santa Clara County's oldest towns. The 115–key boutique property offers 6,300 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space, fitness center, business center, and onsite dining options.

Renovated in 2021 with a Craftsman–inspired design, Toll House Hotel blends seamlessly with its surroundings at the base of the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains. The Old Town Center of Los Gatos is within walking distance and offers unique shops, restaurants, historic sites, and the New Museum Los Gatos (NUMU). It is a short drive to Green Mountain Retreat, a 66-acre redwood forest, and Hakone Gardens, a Japanese garden and popular wedding location.

As a gateway city to Silicon Valley, Los Gatos is a leading destination with proximity to major corporate demand generators. It is home to many leading businesses including Netflix, Infogain, and Roku. Toll House Hotel is located 12 miles from San Jose Airport and 40 miles from San Francisco International Airport.

About Peregrine Hospitality

Peregrine Hospitality is a premier hotel operating partner managing a $2.5 billion portfolio of 57 hotels and resorts across the United States. Established in 2025 with a legacy dating back to 1992, the company specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality hospitality assets. Peregrine Hospitality distinguishes itself through an "ownership mindset" and a commitment to operational excellence, supported by a diverse leadership team and a workforce of over 5,000 employees. In addition to its managed portfolio, Peregrine Hospitality represents iconic group and meeting destinations through strategic partnerships with brands like OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels and Deer Valley. For more information, visit www.peregrinehg.com.

