Tolling on I-80 Solano County Express Lanes To Start in Mid-December

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily in Both Directions Through Fairfield and Vacaville

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) staff today advised members of the Bay Area Infrastructure Finance Authority Network and Operations Committee that tolling operations for the new Express Lanes on Interstate 80 through Fairfield and Vacaville are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Red Top Road in Fairfield and Interstate 505 in Vacaville currently operates with traditional carpool lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Tolling rules include:

The Express Lanes will operate daily — including Saturdays and Sundays — from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All vehicles must have a FasTrak ® toll tag to use the Express Lanes.

toll tag to use the Express Lanes. Carpools with three or more people, and vanpools, buses and motorcycles travel toll-free with a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the "3+" position.

Two-person carpools pay half-price tolls with a FasTrak Flex tag set to "2".

Solo drivers may pay the full toll to use the Express Lanes with either a standard FasTrak toll tag or a FasTrak Flex tag set to the 1 position.

Tolls rise as traffic increases and fall as traffic declines. Digital signs over the roadway display the toll rates for various destinations. Customers always pay the toll displayed when they enter the Express Lane, even if toll rates change during their trip. Toll-paying customers pay for each toll zone they enter. The I-80 Solano County Express Lanes feature four toll zones in each direction.

Designed to enhance mobility through the heart of Solano County, the new Express Lanes will improve transit reliability and access for emergency response vehicles, and provide time savings and reliability for Solano County residents and others traveling through the county, including drivers headed to or from Sacramento, the Sierra Nevada, San Francisco, and the North Bay Wine Country.

The I-80 Solano County Express Lanes — developed through a partnership between MTC, Caltrans and the Solano Transportation Authority — will be operated by MTC's Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority affiliate. The targeted Dec.16 date for the start of tolling may be revised due to inclement weather or late technical issues.

Express Lanes are designed to keep traffic moving reliably without congestion, and to encourage travelers to carpool or use transit to get a free and faster trip. Drivers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use Bay Area Express Lanes, how to find a carpool match, and how to sign up for FasTrak.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission