Tolmar Launches Care Partner Corner: First in Class Resource Dedicated to Prostate Cancer Care partners

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolmar, Inc. today announced the launch of Care Partner Corner (www.CarePartnerCorner.com), a comprehensive digital resource created specifically to support and empower care partners of prostate cancer patients. This free, easy-to-navigate website addresses a critical gap in cancer care by providing care partners with the education, practical tools, and emotional support they need throughout their loved one's diagnosis and treatment journey.

"While significant resources exist for prostate cancer patients, care partners—who play a vital role in treatment success and patient well-being—often lack dedicated support for their own needs," said Reena Cherry, MS, PA-C, Sr. Physician Assistant, UC San Diego Health, who collaborated with Tolmar in the development of the program. "Care Partner Corner was developed to fill this void, recognizing that informed, supported care partners are better equipped to provide confident care while maintaining their own health and well-being."

"Care partners are essential members of the prostate cancer care team, yet their own needs for information, support, and self-care often go unaddressed," said Mark Smith, General Manager, Urology and Oncology at Tolmar. "Care Partner Corner was created to ensure that those who dedicate themselves to caring for loved ones with prostate cancer have access to reliable resources and a supportive community that can help them navigate this challenging journey."

Care Partner Corner provides care partners with comprehensive support across four key areas:

Care Partner Corner compliments the current suite of innovative Tolmar educational resources designed for prostate cancer patients and providers, including IncreMENtal ADT (a habit-building program for patients on androgen deprivation therapy), aPC Central (comprehensive care information for advanced prostate cancer providers), and Prostate Cancer 360 (evidence-based ADT management recommendations for providers and patients), ensuring both patients and care partners have access to coordinated, reliable information.

The website extends healthcare providers' ability to support care partner education beyond the clinical setting, offering a trusted resource that physicians and nurses can recommend with confidence.

About Prostate Cancer Caregiving

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, with care partners playing a crucial role in treatment adherence, appointment management, emotional support, and daily care. Despite their central role, care partners often experience stress, anxiety, and burnout, highlighting the need for dedicated resources that address their unique challenges.

Availability

Care Partner Corner is now available free of charge at www.CarePartnerCorner.com. The website is intended for use by U.S. residents and is accessible on desktop and mobile devices.

Healthcare providers can share this resource with patients' care partners by mentioning it during appointments, including the website link in after-visit summaries or emails, and encouraging care partners to explore the site for resources and community support.

About Tolmar Inc. ( tolmar.com )

Tolmar is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Urology, and Endocrinology. Tolmar's product development and manufacturing facilities are based in Northern Colorado and its executive offices and commercial headquarters are based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Tolmar cautions that any forward-looking statements or projections made, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Tolmar does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements

Tolmar Media Contact:

[email protected]

**Note to Editors:** Care partners supporting individuals with prostate cancer are available for interviews. Please contact [email protected] to arrange.

