Toluna Announces Panel Community Growth to 30 Million Members Worldwide

WILTON, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toluna , an ITWP company and leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers real-time insights, today announced the company increased its panel community to 30 million members globally, an increase of 43 percent. The expansion provides an even larger panel community to help businesses and researchers make informed decisions, uncover new opportunities, speed products to market and answer essential questions that impact bottom lines.

A recent Gallup report found that organizations that leverage agile customer insights outperform competitors by 85 percent in sales growth and more than 25 percent in gross margin. The Toluna Influencer global community fosters real-time engagement between brands and consumers. New, dynamic profiling capabilities enable researchers to access such specific and hard-to-reach audiences as millennials or doctors or new car buyers.

"Our goal at Toluna is to transform the global market research industry by providing brands with high-value insights in real-time," said Phil Ahad, Chief Digital Officer at Toluna. "We do this by identifying and building relationships with highly-targeted audience sectors and consumers who, in turn, form a global panel community that is now 30 million members strong."

Community Building Through Caring

One way in which Toluna engages with its panel community by understanding their needs and interests. The company recently partnered with One Tree Planted on their #plantyourfuture initiative which enables members to donate reward points to plant trees in the Amazon, a region ravaged by fires just last month. The company will match all panelist donations with the goal of planting 650 new trees.

Toluna also recently announced that Toluna Influencers could receive Bitcoin Gift Cards (cryptocurrency provided by www.MyBitCards.com) as reward options for sharing their opinions via the Toluna Community.

About Toluna

Toluna, an ITWP Company, provides consumer insights designed to empower success in today's on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology, expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and companies of all sizes. Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage Toluna's managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer insights programs via our engineered services. TolunaInsights was built to complement QuickSurveys, Toluna's on-demand platform designed for quick-turn, automated research.

Toluna is a founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multilateral group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.

