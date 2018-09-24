Toluna Reports Significant Growth driven by Adoption of its End-to-End TolunaInsights Platform

WILTON, Conn., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toluna, leading provider of insights on demand, announced YOY revenue growth of its TolunaInsights platform exceeded 40 percent, as real-time consumer insights continue to become a critical component of brand success and part of the marketing technology stack. The company is expecting accelerated growth in 2019 with the continuation of significant investments in R&D fuelling the expansion of Toluna's portfolio of automated solutions.

Toluna provides the only end-to-end enterprise technology platform where audiences, surveys, communities, and analytics are completely integrated, powered by real-time engagement and behavioral data from Toluna's community of millions of influencers worldwide. TolunaInsights empowers clients to generate actionable insights in real-time at global scale.

Toluna's CEO Frédéric Charles Petit said, "There is a significant shift underway regarding where market research fits into the larger scope of enterprise technology. We see a clear correlation between democratized and innovative market research and delivering better products and services to consumers. Within this larger market shift towards tech, we remain committed to building a new way forward for consumer insights with ongoing investments in solutions that help enterprises catalyze business growth. 2019 will be the year where continue significant R&D investment in automated solutions and continue expanding our TolunaInsights platform globally."

Given the growth and adoption of TolunaInsights, Toluna reports 20 percent YOY revenue growth across the overall business.

About Toluna

Toluna provides consumer insights designed to empower success in today's on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology, expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and companies of all sizes.

Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage Toluna's managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer insights programs via our engineered services. TolunaInsights was built to complement QuickSurveys, Toluna's on-demand platform designed for quick-turn, automated research.

Toluna is committed to promoting Insights on Demand, an entirely new way for businesses to obtain insight and understand constantly shifting consumer sentiment and taste in the on-demand economy. Toluna is a founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multi-lateral group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.

