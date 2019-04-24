Tom & Sheri's Products Eliminating The Most Hated Household Chore

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure he would make a good first impression in college, Sheri Eudaly handed her son, Austin Eudaly, a bottle of homemade clothing wrinkle releaser spray. His friends were so impressed that he never had to iron that Eudaly decided to create Tom & Sheri's™ Iron in a Bottle, a plant-based wrinkle releaser spray.

"We all deal with wrinkled clothes. According to Better Homes & Garden, ironing is a top 10 most hated household chore. The average mom will spend a staggering 3,000 hours of her life ironing," says Eudaly, Tom & Sheri's™ Founder. "Ironing is from the Dark Ages. It's a big hassle and a giant waste of time. We're here to eliminate this chore with a plant-based wrinkle releaser spray that works great and is free of harsh chemicals. It will save you time and help you look your best."

Iron in a Bottle is sold individually in a 32-ounce bottle for $27.95, 16-ounce bottle for $17.95 and a travel-sized 3-ounce bottle for $6.95; there are also two combo packs available, all available at the Tom & Sheri's Website.

But the product isn't just for those heading to college. It's been a huge hit with busy moms, travelers, bloggers, busy professionals, and anyone who doesn't like wrinkled clothing or ironing. Shay Lowe Shull, author of the Mix & Match Mama Blog had this to say after trying it "Friends, this stuff is amazing!"

The product made its official retail debut on QVC in February 2019, selling $50K of product in a brief segment. It was then featured in O Magazine's Sustainability issue in April 2019. ABC's The View featured the spray in a "View Your Deal" segment pegged to O Magazine. Next month, Tory Johnson will feature Tom & Sheri's™ "Iron in a Bottle" on her "Deals & Steals" segment on ABC's Good Morning America.

"The people have spoken. The Iron Age is over. The Wrinkle Revolution is here," says Eudaly.

About: Since its June 2018 launch, Tom & Sheri's™ "Iron in a Bottle" has sold over 80,000 bottles in all 50 states and 4 countries. Family owned and made in America. Available for purchase in 95+ U.S. retailers including clothing and gift boutiques, hotels, grocers, etc. as well as its website www.TomandSherisProducts.com. A portion of all profits benefit organizations like Attitudes & Attire™, a North Texas non-profit teaching confidence, job skills and giving professional attire to women who have experienced homelessness and post-incarceration trauma.

Press contacts: Eudaly, Austin – Tom & Sheri's Products, Inc.

(817) 683-4777, austin@tomandsherisproducts.com

SOURCE Tom & Sheri's Products, Inc.

