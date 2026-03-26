Tom and Donna Riedl Named 101 Mobility's Franchise of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to recognize Tom and Donna Riedl, owners of 101 Mobility of Omaha & Lincoln, as the 2026 Franchise of the Year. Each year, this award recognizes owners who consistently go above and beyond as supportive and engaged members of the 101 Mobility family.

101 Mobility Omaha Nebraska Franchise Owners - Tom and Donna Riedl 101 Mobility Celebrates Excellence with 2026 Franchise of the Year Award

Opening their doors in April of 2020, Tom, Donna and the team have been providing trusted mobility solutions to individuals and families in Nebraska and Western Iowa communities. Their team is committed to providing accessibility solutions like stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, home elevators, and platform lifts so that anyone can live safely and independently.

Tom and Donna's impact is even more rooted as they consistently share their insights with other 101 Mobility teams, and they are actively involved in their community. From local chambers and business associations to senior advocacy groups and charitable initiatives, they are making it clear that they care deeply about others. Their leadership, heart and commitment to serving others make a difference every day and is a true testament to the 101 Mobility mission.

"Tom and Donna exemplify what it means to lead with purpose at 101 Mobility. Through their strong leadership and dedication to the people they serve, they help individuals and families remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes. Their commitment to their customers, their team, and the Omaha community makes them an outstanding representative of the 101 Mobility network, and we are proud to recognize their achievements with this award," said Brian Belmont, CEO of 101 Mobility.

"Winning Franchise of the Year is a humbling milestone that reflects the heart of what we do at 101 Mobility of Omaha & Lincoln. We are so thankful to our incredible team, our loyal customers, and the entire 101 Mobility network for their trust and partnership. We want to recognize the 101 Mobility franchise team for all their help and support. Together, we're not just providing mobility solutions; we're restoring freedom and improving lives. We are grateful beyond words for this honor," states Tom Riedl, owner and CEO of 101 Mobility of Omaha & Lincoln.

While 101 Mobility of Omaha & Lincoln is backed by the strength of a national brand, Tom, Donna and their team take pride in being a locally owned and operated business. Their deep understanding of Omaha's homes, businesses, and accessibility needs allows them to offer personalized mobility solutions that truly meet the needs of the communities they serve.

About 101 Mobility

101 Mobility is recognized as a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals. With a strong commitment to independence, safety, and freedom, the company offers an extensive range of products including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, platform lifts, and home elevators. Emphasizing a client-centered approach, 101 Mobility ensures tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each customer. Through its widespread network of franchises across the nation, 101 Mobility guarantees exceptional service and support, aiming to significantly improve the quality of life for those it serves.

SOURCE 101 Mobility, LLC