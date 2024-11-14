Tom Atchison Honored as a Most Admired CEO by Denver Business Journal

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing is thrilled to announce that Tom Atchison, our esteemed Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has been honored with the Most Admired CEO Award by the Denver Business Journal. This prestigious award recognizes leaders in the Denver area who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and community impact within their industries and beyond.

Tom Atchison and the National Corporate Housing executive team. From left to right: Dan Mackesey, Tom Atchison, Misty Gregarek, and Peggy Smith

Under Tom's visionary leadership, National Corporate Housing has achieved significant growth and success while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical business practices and a people-first culture. He has fostered an environment that prioritizes employee development, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading service.

"Tom exemplifies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and Surprisingly Superior Service," said Misty Gregarek, President of National Corporate Housing. "Part of what makes National so special is Tom's incredible talent for identifying potential in people and providing them opportunities to excel. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication to our company's mission and to making a positive impact on our employees, customers, and the community."

Tom was recognized along with 20 other executives Wednesday night at an award dinner at the Ritz Carlton in Denver. We congratulate Tom on this well-deserved honor and look forward to continued success under his exceptional leadership.

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

