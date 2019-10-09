Tom Benton Joins HireVue as Chief Sales Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive suite of AI-driven talent assessment and video interviewing solutions, announced today that Tom Benton has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. Bringing over 25 years of experience driving revenue, profitability and performance in the telecom and enterprise SaaS industries, Benton will lead HireVue's global sales organization and ensure alignment with the company's financial and strategic goals.

"Tom is joining the team at an exciting time in our company's growth," said HireVue Chairman and CEO Kevin Parker. "His impressive track record in enterprise SaaS sales leadership will help HireVue achieve our goals as we expand our vision for the future in partnership with The Carlyle Group."

Benton was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer/Chief Customer Officer at WorkMarket, an online platform for businesses to manage freelancers, contractors, and consultants. At WorkMarket, his leadership successfully drove over 90 percent revenue growth and more than 150 percent annual recurring revenue growth until the company's acquisition by ADP last year. Prior to WorkMarket, Benton held global sales leadership positions at Salesforce, Oracle and Intershop.

"I'm genuinely excited to be joining HireVue at this new phase in their organizational growth," Benton said. "The company is developing market-leading hiring intelligence solutions driven by AI in a way that can truly transform the hiring process for organizations today. I look forward to building out new markets as we accelerate growth."

ABOUT HIREVUE

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of video, games and AI for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 11 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

HIREVUE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/HireVue

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

SOURCE HireVue

Related Links

https://www.hirevue.com

