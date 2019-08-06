Tom Burns, Industry Leader and Innovator, Joins Advisors Resource, LLC as Chief Growth Officer

HOPKINS, Minn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Burns is joining Advisors Resource, LLC as Chief Growth Officer. Burns has more than 40 years of experience in the financial industry.

"We believe Tom's enthusiasm and industry-wide respect will help us continue fostering meaningful relationships. His words translate into results, something that will move our company forward," said Tim Mastel, Principal and Co-Owner of Advisors Resource.

Burns retired from Allianz Life Insurance Company in April 2019 where he was Chief Distribution Officer. During his 12 years at Allianz, Burns led the overall direction of sales and distribution, developed new and innovative ideas and fostered strategic relationships.

"Tom is a leader in every sense of the word. He gave Tim and me our start in the business 25 years ago, and our relationship has only grown since. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom to the team," said Dave Wohlwend, Principal and Co-Owner of Advisors Resource.

Prior to joining Allianz in 2006, Burns served as Senior Vice President of Securian Advisory Services. Before that, Burns was Vice President at Prudential Select Brokerage, a subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.

"Tim and Dave didn't have to recruit me to join them at Advisors Resource. I chose to come out of retirement because I believe in what they have built and the trusted partnerships they have created," Advisors Resource Chief Growth Officer Tom Burns said.

Throughout his career, Tom has taken pride in helping advisors reach the next level, ultimately providing the best products and service to their clients.

"The vision at Advisors Resource falls in line with my own, both professionally and personally. I'm blessed to also be joining forces with my son, Andy Burns, who has been so successful in the financial marketing industry," Burns added.

Advisors Resource provides wholesale products, marketing strategies, innovative ideas and quality service to help solve challenges producers face and help advisors take their business to the next level.

About Advisors Resource, LLC:

Advisors Resource, LLC was founded by Tim Mastel in 2006. The results driven marketing organization is focused on helping independent advisors increase their life insurance and annuity business. Learn more at advisorsres.com

