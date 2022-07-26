Tom Bush Joins TTEK as Senior Advisor

Former homeland security and intelligence executive joins TTEK in advisory role to help shape and deliver their market leading customs and border modernization solutions

HASTINGS, Barbados, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEK Inc., a trailblazer in advanced technology for the optimization of customs and border processing, announced today that Mr. Thomas (Tom) Bush has joined the TTEK Advisory Board.

With over 30 years of experience in the U.S. Dept. of Defense and U.S Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), including executive leadership roles in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Mr. Bush has had a distinguished career in the United States federal public service designing, developing, and delivering some of the most important national security systems in use today to secure the U.S. border, supply chain, and transportation networks from national and international risks and threats.

With extensive experience in international trade development and customs policies, practices and procedures, Tom will help TTEK further shape and develop their technology and modernization solutions based on the highest level of expertise and global best practices.

"I have known and worked with Tom for many years, and we are extremely happy to have one of the world's top targeting and risk assessment leaders on the TTEK team. Tom was instrumental as a leader and visionary at US CBP with the Advance Trade Data Initiative, and later with 10+2 which helped Customs make more informed decisions when identifying high risk trade while simultaneously facilitating pre-approved and low risk shipments. Tom was foundational in creating an ability to operationally risk manage trade in the Customs environment. We continue to see these best practices and principles promoted today in the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement," stated Chris Thibedeau, Founder of TTEK.

As the Executive Director for Intelligence and Targeting at US CBP, Tom was responsible for the analysis of advanced traveler and cargo information, providing frontline officers with key insights to help identify high-risk people and cargo approaching the U.S. border. He also led the Common Vetting Task Force (CVTF) that defined the future of targeting operations across US CBP and DHS.

Tom was the US CBP lead in negotiations with the European Union (EU) that led to the landmark 2011 agreement on Passenger Name Records (PNR), playing a key role in complex planning sessions with the EU concerning the sharing of PNR-related information with key law enforcement stakeholders across DHS. He also served a two-year assignment as the Senior Advisor to DHS Secretaries Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson for vetting and intelligence systems.

"Tom has an unmatched reputation as a trusted and effective leader in this domain, that will be absolutely invaluable as we continue to develop and deliver leading state-of-the-art solutions for international border management challenges," said Scott Murray, CEO of TTEK Inc.

Most recently, as the Executive Assistant Administrator for the TSA, Tom was responsible for a budget of over USD700M and the management of over 1,200 employees across 100 locations globally.

About TTEK Inc.

TTEK (pronounced "Tee Tek") is a leading global technology and consulting services solutions firm that focuses on providing government and private sector clients with a trusted and transparent approach for obtaining solutions and expertise for customs and border modernization. TTEK promotes a fusion of leading-edge products with operational and academic subject matter expertise to help assist nations in modernizing their customs and border processing systems and methodologies. Website: www.ttekglobal.com

Media Contact: Scott Murray, +1-613-808-0492, [email protected]

SOURCE TTEK Inc.