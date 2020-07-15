Tom Callahan Launches Indie Advance, Artist Development Platform

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie Advance (IA) announces the launch of a new global music marketing and artist development platform that provides resources and management solutions for artists looking to advance their music careers. The site features eight consulting packages that have been designed with a great deal of input from artists who have expressed their primary challenges.

"Indie Advance has partnered with cutting edge music technology companies, licensing platforms, distribution providers and international music executives to build an unmatched team with a proven track record to assist in the artist's journey. We take this responsibility very seriously as we look toward the future," says veteran music industry executive, and Indie Advance Founder, Tom Callahan.

Director of Operations, Natalia Aramovich adds "this is PHASE-1 of our platform. We are on a trajectory to develop our artists with a multi-tiered timeline. PHASE-2, will integrate a modular educational component to the packages, in addition to some new and exciting features as we expand globally, providing artists even more options to fully leverage their potential."

Indie Advance was conceived to better serve the flourishing indie music market. "Indie artists need the knowledge and tools which to compete on a global scale. The rapid growth of the market and the enormous amount of music being produced has made artist discovery that much more difficult. For a musician to connect with new fans and ultimately grow their brand, experienced guidance and support is necessary. Indie Advance and its team is here to offer that," says Callahan.

