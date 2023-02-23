Tom Cat Bakery Goes Nationwide: The Taste of New York City's Leading Artisan Bakery Now Available Through Dot Foods

New York City's Artisan Bakery Leader Expands Reach with Nationwide Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Cat Bakery, New York City's leading artisan bakery, is proud to announce its expansion into nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Tom Cat Bakery's premium selection of fully baked frozen artisan breads is now available to distributors across the United States, allowing them to purchase one case or multiple pallets of the company's signature products with minimal lead time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dot Foods and bring our unique breads to a wider audience," said Keith Bleier, President of Tom Cat Bakery. "We continue to handcraft our bread in New York City as we have for over 35 years. With the support of Dot Foods, we can now provide that same four-star experience to chefs across the country."

Tom Cat Bakery's fully baked frozen breads include signature products like their Northeast Heirloom Sourdough Batard made with Red Fife wheat, their legendary Brioche Burger Bun, and their completely addictive Brioche Farmhouse Cheddar Pullapart Rolls. Each product is made with the same commitment to quality, care, and authenticity that has made Tom Cat Bakery a leader in the artisan bakery movement since 1987.

"Our breads have been a staple among Michelin star and James Beard award-winning chefs in New York City," said Robert Pim, VP of Frozen Sales at Tom Cat Bakery. "We believe that the combination of our premium products and Dot Foods' extensive distribution network will make this partnership a huge success."

Tom Cat Bakery is committed to providing the best breads and customer service to its customers, and the partnership with Dot Foods is a continuation of that commitment. The company is excited to let more chefs discover the amazing flavor and quality for which Tom Cat Bakery has been known in New York City for over 35 years.

About Tom Cat Bakery

Tom Cat Bakery, New York City's leading artisan bakery has been served on our city's finest tables for over 35 years. Since 1987, we have been handcrafting fine Italian, European style, and French breads in various shapes, including dinner rolls, buns, baguettes, batards, boules, pullman loaves, and gourmet sandwich rolls. Our breads are baked to order and delivered daily to the New York Metropolitan area. Tom Cat's bread is on the tables at New York's Four-Star restaurants, landmark hotels, and leading sandwich chains. To meet the demand of chefs and retailers across the country, we also sell fully baked frozen artisan breads. For more information, visit www.tomcatbakery.com.

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U.S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot's 13th U.S. facility will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Brampton, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. For information, visit Dotfoods.com

