Tom Clark joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Regional Vice President

MULR CEO, J.T. Sharp, said that "We're really pleased and excited to have Tom joining the MULR team. He is a high integrity, relationship-oriented professional with a wealth of knowledge and rail industry experience. Tom will have an immediate impact on the continued development of MULR as a top tier rail lessor."

About MUL

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) is a prominent global leasing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MUL, incorporated in April 1971, focuses on leasing, installment sales, various types of financing and international business. MUL's principal shareholders are Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUL is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:8593) and the Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE:8593).

As one of the industry's leading companies, MUL's business extends beyond conventional leasing and finance, with the company offering a wide variety of services including eco- and energy-related services, real estate, medical and long-term care services, overseas market-entry support, used equipment trading business and global asset business.

About MULR

MUL Railcars, Inc. (MULR) is based in Portland, Oregon, and is an emergent power in the North American railcar leasing and management business, offering best-in-class asset management capabilities combined with a uniquely experienced and talented team dedicated to customer solutions. MULR offers a complete railcar leasing solution set with railcar asset management, regulatory support, specialized services and leasing products that provide customers with the options they need.

