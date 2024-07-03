Tom Codd Appointed Chief Operating Officer at Axxess

Codd to Leverage Extensive Background Serving Global Corporations

DALLAS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, announced that Tom Codd has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Codd will be responsible for leading Axxess' global operations and driving the company's continued growth.

"Tom joined Axxess two years ago as our first Chief People Officer and has done exceptional work growing our talent and ensuring we maintain our award-winning culture as we expand," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "His extensive leadership experience and years managing global activities has been invaluable to our growth. As he transitions into his new role, we are excited about the continued positive impact he will have on our ambitious plans. His contributions will help us realize our vision of being the leading care at home technology company, and most admired for our people, partnerships and solutions."

Tom Codd will be responsible for leading Axxess' global operations and driving the company's continued growth. Post this

Codd has more than 40 years of experience in business and financial leadership. Prior to joining Axxess, he was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he served multinational and private equity clients in various industries. He held numerous leadership positions at PwC, including Managing Partner of North Texas, Vice Chairman and U.S. Human Capital Leader, and U.S. Fit for Growth Managing Partner.

Codd is a CPA and financial expert with human capital and governance expertise. His leadership competencies include business strategy and operations, M&A, inclusion, equity and diversity, international and risk management.

"John has done an extraordinary job in building Axxess with an exceptional culture comprised of dynamic and innovative people who are committed to ensuring the future of healthcare is in the home," said Codd. "I continue to be impressed by Axxess' commitment to providing high-quality solutions for the care at home industry while cultivating a positive work environment. I am eager to keep collaborating with the talented team at Axxess to help the company achieve its full potential."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

SOURCE Axxess