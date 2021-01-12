Tom D'Agostino, Jr., CEO of Smart Source, Announces Acquisition of Grandflow, Inc.

SUWANEE, Ga., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source is pleased to announce its acquisition of the majority of assets of Grandflow, Inc. ("Grandflow") in Livermore, California. Grandflow was founded in 1973 as Grand Business Forms by Carl Rusca and offers premier document management services, along with print and promotional products, to its clients. The combination of Smart Source's industry leading technology and vendor footprint will increase efficiencies and service offering to Grandflow's customers.

Smart Source is a leading Brand Management Business Process Outsourcer ("BPO") and Technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which sources printed and promotional products for both domestic and international customers. The Company has a successful reputation for integrating and growing existing customer relationships by leveraging its Brand Sourcing Technology to optimize customer pricing. As a result of this effort, and the success of our many customers, Smart Source has seen substantial growth and expansion in recent years. The acquisition of Grandflow will allow Smart Source to further increase market share and strengthen its existing West Coast operations. The acquisition also allows Grandflow to access the tools necessary to be a market leader and grow its business in an industry that continues to undergo change.

Grandflow is a privately-owned company located in Livermore, California. With the passing of its founder, the company's current leadership including Matt and John Rusca, determined that transition of its legacy customers to Smart Source was a strategic decision benefitting Grandflow, Smart Source and their clients.

Mark Henson, Senior Vice President of Business Development, commented that "Smart Source's expanded platform of services and technology will be a significant benefit to all of Grandflow's customers." In announcing the acquisition, Scott Rich of Smart Source, stated "it is a pleasure to welcome Tom Allen and Mike Lewis and the Grandflow team to the Smart Source family." And Sara Horn, Chief Operating Officer, is "excited about the efficiencies, account reporting and infrastructure that Smart Source can bring to both Grandflow's employees and clients as part of this combination."

All inquiries should be directed to:

Jack D. Huber

President

770.449.6300

Scott Rich

Senior Vice President of Sales

770.449.6300

About Smart Source

Smart Source is a premiere branded communications provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive BPO solutions. Based in Atlanta, Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting, and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing.

