Tom D'Agostino, Jr., CEO of Smart Source, Announces Acquisition of Segment of MPX's Local Print Distributorship

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source is pleased to announce its acquisition of a segment of MPX local print distributorship, located in Portland, Maine. Smart Source will be consolidating this business segment into its Portland, Maine location to increase efficiencies and leverage Smart Source's long-standing customer relationships with its innovative technology and business model.

Smart Source is a leading Brand Management Business Process Outsourcer ("BPO") and Technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which sources printed and promotional products for both domestic and international customers. The Company has a successful reputation for integrating and growing existing customer relationships by leveraging its Brand Sourcing Technology to optimize customer pricing. As a result of this effort, and the success of our many customers, Smart Source has seen substantial growth and expansion in recent years. The acquisition of this segment of MPX's local print distributorship will allow Smart Source to further increase market share and strengthen its existing Northeast operations. The acquisition also allows the acquired business segment to access the tools necessary to be a market leader and grow its business in an industry that continues to undergo change.

MPX is a privately-owned company located in Portland, Maine. As MPX continues to dedicate its resources in the areas of their primary focus, statement processing and critical document generation, custom fulfillment and direct mail, the transition of their legacy local print distribution segment was a strategic decision benefitting MPX, Smart Source, and their clients.

In announcing the acquisition, Tom D'Agostino Jr., Founder and CEO of Smart Source, stated "it is a pleasure to welcome Carl Harris and Beth Duggan to the Smart Source family and we are excited about the opportunity it provides their customers. We will introduce transitioning MPX customers to Smart Source and offer our expanded platform of services and technology while continuing to provide great service."

The addition of this business segment will add a new revenue stream for Smart Source and widen its product offering to their current customer base. We are excited to work with Carl and Beth to grow our organization.

All inquiries should be directed to:

Jack D. Huber

President

770.449.6300

Scott Rich

Senior Vice President of Sales

770.449.6300

About Smart Source

Smart Source is a premier branded communications provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive BPO solutions. Based in Atlanta, Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution.

The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

