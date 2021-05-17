Tom D'Agostino, Jr., CEO of Smart Source, Announces Acquisition of Superior Business Solutions

SUWANEE, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source is pleased to announce its acquisition of the majority of assets of Superior Business Solutions in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Superior Business Solutions was founded in 1924 by Robert English, and today, offers premier document management services, along with printed materials and promotional products, to its clients. The combination of Smart Source's industry leading technology and corporate footprint, and the highly regarded reputation of the third generation led Superior Business Solutions will provide synergistic benefit to both Companies.

Smart Source is a leading Brand Management Business Process Outsourcer ("BPO") and Technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which sources printed materials and promotional products for both domestic and international customers. The Company has a reputation for successfully integrating and growing existing customer relationships by leveraging its Brand Sourcing Technology to optimize customer pricing. As a result of this effort, and the success of our many customers, Smart Source has seen substantial growth and expansion in recent years. The acquisition of Superior Business Solutions will allow Smart Source to further increase market share in the Midwest. The acquisition also allows SBS to access the tools necessary to be a market leader and grow its business in an industry that continues to undergo change.

Superior Business Solutions is a third generation, privately-owned company located in Kalamazoo, Michigan with locations throughout the Midwest. Bill English, Superior Business Solutions' third generation President commented "I am looking forward to helping make Smart Source an even stronger and more resourceful company. We will be looking for other strategic additions to Smart Source in terms of geography, capabilities and cultural fit." Tim English, Vice President stated "I am excited to see the next chapter of Superior Business Solutions. Being a 5-time winner of Best in Print and Digital (https://www.inkonit.com/bestofprint) proves our team is already very good at taking care of our customers. With the additional resources Smart Source brings to our team and customers, I know we can take this to a whole new level throughout the Midwest."

Tom D'Agostino, Jr. stated "This deal is very meaningful for us as well as our industry. While Tim English and his sales team will focus on organically growing their accounts, Bill English will be heading Smart Source's M&A effort, offering other distributors a path forward to greater enhance the value of their business." In announcing the acquisition, Scott Rich of Smart Source, stated "it is a pleasure to welcome Superior Business Solutions team to the Smart Source family. Their reputation in the industry is outstanding and compliments the Smart Source culture." And Sara Horn, Chief Operating Officer, is "looking forward to enhancing our combined resources, technology and operational efficiencies which will benefit our clients and continue to position Smart Source as an Industry Leader."

All inquiries should be directed to:

Jack D. Huber

President

770.449.6300

Scott Rich

Senior Vice President of Sales

770.449.6300

About Smart Source

Smart Source is a premiere branded communications provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive BPO solutions. Based in Atlanta, Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

SOURCE Smart Source LLC

Related Links

www.smartsourcellc.com

