Tom Dunn Joins Morgan Samuels as Principal, Strengthening Executive Recruitment Expertise

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a premier retained executive search firm, welcomes Tom Dunn as Principal, expanding the firm's talent acquisition and executive recruitment capabilities.

Tom Dunn joins Morgan Samuels from N2Growth, where he served as Senior Director for nearly two years, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success. With extensive experience at N2Growth as a Senior Associate, Director, and Senior Director, Tom brings a deep understanding of executive search and a proven track record in identifying and placing top-tier talent.

Tom Dunn

Prior to N2Growth, Tom held the position of VP of Product Development at Gartner, where he played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives and delivering innovative solutions for clients. He also served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, specializing in industrial, pharmaceutical, and advanced industry companies. Tom's expertise in addressing strategic and operational issues adds immense value to Morgan Samuels and its clients.

Bert Hensley, CEO of Morgan Samuels, expressed his excitement about Tom Dunn joining the firm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team. His expertise and industry insights will further elevate our executive search capabilities, ensuring exceptional service for our clients."

Tom Dunn shared his enthusiasm about joining Morgan Samuels, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Morgan Samuels team. The firm's commitment to excellence, efficient resource allocation, and rigorous search approach aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented professionals at Morgan Samuels to find exceptional talent for our clients and drive their organizations forward."

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm revolutionizing the industry. Recognized as a top firm by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and business journals, Morgan Samuels consistently outperforms industry standards. With a personal, passionate, and comprehensive approach to executive search, the firm places exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across all industries and functions. Morgan Samuels partners with organizations to unlock their full potential through exceptional executive recruitment.

Media Contact:

Zach Jensen

310-205-2203

[email protected]

SOURCE Morgan Samuels Company