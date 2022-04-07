Tom Feeney, Former CEO of Safelite, to Lead Hi Marley's New Insurance Advisory Council

The Council Brings Together Insurance Industry Experts to Help Guide Hi Marley's Strategies and Innovations

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced that Tom Feeney, Executive Chairman of Belron North America, will lead its new Insurance Advisory Council. For more than 30 years, Feeney worked closely with insurance carriers, including during his 13 years at Safelite as CEO, where he created Safelite Solutions, which provides more than 200 insurance companies with end-to-end glass claims management.

The Insurance Advisory Council will bring together a mix of industry executives who have experience leading claims, customer experience, innovation and technology with industry suppliers who offer products and services to carriers and deeply understand the pain points and critical priorities. The members will help guide and inform Hi Marley's product and go-to-market strategies.

"Our advisory council will help us continue to deliver innovative solutions that best meet the needs of our carrier partners and their policyholders," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "We could not ask for a better leader. Tom has earned tremendous respect in our industry by obsessing over the customer experience and has developed and nurtured trusted relationships throughout his career. His experience will help move Hi Marley closer to achieving our goal of transforming insurance communication."

Digital transformation is a major trend in the insurance industry right now, with carriers adapting their models to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of the customers they're serving. According to Feeney, the companies differentiating themselves are leaning into innovation and experimenting with new solutions capable of positively impacting the customer experience while simultaneously creating efficiencies within carrier operations.

"It takes courage to be part of a startup in an industry like insurance that's accustomed to traditional approaches," said Feeney. "However, the past few years showed us that people can quickly adapt and are flexible when it comes to communications. Hi Marley is perfectly positioned to help carriers innovate the way they communicate, not only with policyholders but within the entire ecosystem in which they operate."

In addition to his belief in Hi Marley's intelligent communications platform, Feeney is excited about Hi Marley's culture, noting that good company culture is essential for growth. When Feeney became President and CEO of Safelite in 2008, he prioritized people, culture and introduced a new vision. Under Feeney's leadership, Safelite enjoyed phenomenal growth predicated on adhering to its people-powered, customer-driven culture.

"If leaders carry principles and values throughout an organization, the performance will take care of itself," said Feeney. "Building a culture that makes your associates proud, inspired and engaged is a win for the company and its customers.

"Hi Marley is at an exciting stage of growth," said Greene. "We're devoted to ensuring the Hi Marley culture flourishes as we scale. We look forward to collaborating with members of the Insurance Advisory Council who share our vision and understand how to accelerate our strategic plan in concert with living into our core values."

About Hi Marley

