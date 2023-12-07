Tom Ferry, Hub International Join the RE/MAX® Marketplace, Bringing Fresh Content and Savings to Affiliates

RE/MAX Marketplace is the ultimate hub for premium real estate business services.

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, a global leader in real estate franchises, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Approved Supplier Program with two new vendors specializing in education and insurance.

These strategic additions to the program further enrich the resources available to RE/MAX affiliates. By collaborating with carefully selected vendors, RE/MAX empowers affiliates to concentrate on their core proficiency – serving buyers and sellers. For access, affiliates can conveniently purchase services and materials directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace. This exclusive online portal is available solely to RE/MAX agents in the United States and Canada, often offering negotiated rates for added savings.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in the U.S. include:

Tom Ferry International:

Tom Ferry International will offer premier coaching content to RE/MAX affiliated agents. The Tom Ferry content will contribute to the already-robust portfolio of educational content available to RE/MAX affiliates and aims to equip agents to navigate changing markets. RE/MAX affiliates will gain access to a selection of both complimentary and paid Tom Ferry International content through the RE/MAX Marketplace, and on RE/MAX University®, the exclusive learning management system of RE/MAX.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with RE/MAX, dedicated to offering real-time, innovative marketing tactics for attracting listings in today's market," Ferry says. "Alongside this, we're providing robust business-building tools and systems designed to scale your business efficiently and effectively."

Tom Ferry is the No. 1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power 200, a bestselling author, and was named as a 2023 Inman "Power Player."

Hub International:

HUB is the largest privately held insurance brokerage globally. Using its leverage alongside the power and scale of the RE/MAX brand, it has created a best-in-class insurance program. The program provides discounted pricing and specialized coverage through carriers specifically selected to fit RE/MAX brokers' insurance needs. Its online portal allows access to quotes within minutes for all business insurance needs with minimal information. Hub International's Cyber program can assist with all lines of coverage including Business Owner's Policy (Property/General Liability), Worker's Compensation, Errors & Omissions, Auto, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer these two new companies to our RE/MAX Affiliates through the Approved Supplier program, part of our core value proposition offering choice to our network. Be sure to check them out at shop.remax.com," said Madeline Hammer, Executive Director, Strategic Alliances.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX affiliates run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email [email protected].

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

