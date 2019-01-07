Tom Ferry International Partners with REAL Trends On The Thousand and America's Best Top Agents Programs

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two real estate industry powerhouses announced today a new partnership that will result in greater support for agents nationwide as well as increased exposure for the prestigious annual rankings.

Ferry International, the nation's leading real estate coaching company, and REAL Trends, the undisputed leader and trusted source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry, have begun a strategic partnership for the 2019 Agent Rankings - The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal and America's Best Real Estate Professionals.

The history and connection between these two important real estate brands stretches back over 15 years. Tom Ferry and Steve Murray, CEO of REAL Trends, first met at a Gathering of Eagles conference and have been colleagues and friends for many years. Ferry and Murray have advised some of the most powerful CEOs in real estate — both are thought leaders on the future of the real estate industry and passionate about agent success. This new collaboration connects two brands that support real estate agents through content, technology, and insights that span decades.

For more than 13 years, REAL Trends has been producing the list which highlights the top one-half percent of the nation's real estate professionals. The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored published by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. America's Best encompasses The Thousand and the next tier of productive sales associates and teams by state and metropolitan statistical area. As part of this new, exciting partnership, in 2019 the rankings will be rebranded as the REAL Trends & Tom Ferry The Thousand and REAL Trends & Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals.

"The REAL Trends team set the precedent on what success looks like in our industry with The Thousand list," says Tom Ferry, founder of Ferry International, the number one real estate coaching company. "We're honored to partner in recognizing these talents and will continue to help agents fulfill their greatness." Ferry International will be a valued partner as real estate professionals will be given more recognition for their achievements.

"Tom Ferry has one of the pre-eminent education and coaching companies in the country," says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. "We're thrilled that he and his team will be joining the REAL Trends' team in elevating our goal of recognizing the top performing agents and teams in the United States. Working together, we'll uncover emerging talented agents as well as bring more value to all of the 14,000+ teams and agents that we now rank."

Over 13,800 real estate sales associates spanning from all 50 states are featured. To be included in the ranking, agents must have closed at least 50 transactions or $20 million in closed sales volume in 2018. Teams must have closed 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume in 2018 to be included. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party to ensure accuracy and report integrity.

About Tom Ferry International Ferry International is a real estate coaching company that works with many of the top-ranked agents around the world. Tom Ferry been in the industry for almost thirty years and has been ranked as the No. 1 real estate coach every year since 2014. He is a best-selling author of Life! By Design and Mindset, Model and Marketing! and a highly sought-after speaker for private events including RE/MAX R4, Bank of America, Coldwell Banker GenBlue, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more. To learn more, please visit www.tomferry.com.

ABOUT REAL Trends REAL Trends is a privately-held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage and housing industries. REAL Trends provides a wide range of advisory services to a clientele of local, regional and national real estate organizations. REAL Trends' areas of expertise include operational analysis, valuations, merger and acquisition advisory services, consumer and business research and strategic planning. Visit REAL Trends at www.realtrends.com.

METHODOLOGY REAL Trends The Thousand and America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends. The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every national branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 1,752 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. Also, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

