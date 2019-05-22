Tom Ford Opening at Simon's Houston Galleria and Phipps Plaza

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations today announced that iconic luxury brand Tom Ford will open boutiques at two of Simon's premier properties, The Galleria in Houston and Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. Both boutiques will feature women's and men's ready-to-wear fashion and will open by Holiday 2019.

The 4,000 square-foot store in Houston will be located in The Galleria's luxury wing which includes Chanel, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent among others. At 4,500 square feet, the Tom Ford boutique at Phipps Plaza will join the new Valentino boutique, newly-expanded Gucci and Jeffrey stores, and the first-in-market Saint Laurent.

"We're very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Simon through the addition of our two newest stores in Phipps Plaza and The Galleria," said Tom Ford, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director. "Houston and Atlanta continue to be very strong markets for our business, and we look forward to serving our customers in these new stores."

"Simon and Tom Ford are a perfect fit combining one of fashion's most prestigious names with two of Simon's leading properties," said Velda Turan, Simon's Senior Vice President of Luxury Leasing.

More than 30 million visitors each year enjoy the uniquely comprehensive experience of The Galleria, one of the nation's top ten shopping centers and the largest in Texas. Spanning 2.4 million square feet of space, housing 400 stores and restaurants, two high-rise hotels, and three office towers, The Galleria is Houston's most popular retail and tourist destination, meeting every budget, style and taste. The Houston Galleria is owned by a joint venture between Simon and Institutional Mall Investors.

Located in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead district, Simon's Phipps Plaza is the Southeast's premier upscale shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Its distinctive mix of contemporary and luxury fashion is home to more than 50 market-exclusive brands. Ground was broken in October 2018 on a transformative mixed-use redevelopment which will include the arrival of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Atlanta, a 90,000 square-foot Life Time® healthy living and entertainment destination, and One Phipps Plaza, a 13-story, 350,000 square foot Class A office building. The reimagined Phipps Plaza is set to open in phases beginning in 2020.

About Tom Ford

In April 2005, Tom Ford announced the creation of the TOM FORD brand. Ford was joined in this venture by former Gucci Group President and Chief Executive Officer Domenico De Sole, who serves as Chairman of the company. In that same year, Ford announced his partnership with Marcolin Group to produce and distribute optical frames and sunglasses, as well as an alliance with Estee Lauder to create the TOM FORD beauty brand. In April 2007, his first directly owned flagship store opened in New York at 845 Madison Avenue and coincided with the debut of the TOM FORD menswear and accessory collection. In September 2010, during an intimate presentation at his Madison Avenue flagship, Ford presented his much-anticipated womenswear collection. Presently there are over 100 freestanding TOM FORD stores and shop-in shops in locations such as: London, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Rome, New York, Toronto, Beverly Hills, Puerto Banus, Moscow, Osaka, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Baku, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Montreal, San Francisco, Beirut, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New Delhi, Kowloon, Beijing and Sydney.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

