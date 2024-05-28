Tom Gale, CEO of Modern Distribution Management, to Headline DCKAP Round-Up 2024 Event in Chicago

Event to Feature Networking and Distribution Industry Trends

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Gale, CEO of Modern Distribution Management (MDM), will be the featured speaker at DCKAP's Round-Up Event on August 27, 2024, at Chicago's Adler Planetarium. The evening event, starting at 6:30 p.m., will follow the Prophet 21 WorldWide User Group (P21WWUG) Connect 2024 Meeting.

Gale has been a pivotal force at MDM, a leading source of data, insights, and thought leadership for wholesale distribution executives. He steered the publication through significant industry shifts, evolving from a traditional publication to a comprehensive multimedia and analytics resource for distributors.

Likewise, MDM, under his leadership, guided distributors through significant shifts, like consolidation and digitalization. The acquisition of MDM by the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) in early 2024 highlights MDM's essential role in distribution and continues to expand its impact. Register here .

Expert Perspectives on Growth and Innovation

With 40 years of experience in distribution, Gale is among the most knowledgeable figures in the industry. At Round-Up 2024, DCKAP's CEO Karthik Chidambaram, who also hosts the Driven by DCKAP podcast, will interview Gale, covering topics such as:

Challenges from online sellers

System integration, AI, and other technologies

Growth and innovation

Gale and Chidambaram's interview will also be featured on the Driven by DCKAP podcast, continuing the tradition of insightful conversations with industry leaders. These discussions provide listeners with practical advice and inspiration to drive their B2B businesses forward.

Event for Distribution Leaders and Professionals

DCKAP Round-Up 2024 is an evening gathering and celebration of the distribution community, offering networking opportunities, drinks and appetizers, insights from industry leaders, and a chance to explore the Adler Planetarium and Sky Show.

This event is tailored for leaders and professionals in the distribution industry, including those specializing in information technology, operations, marketing, and e-commerce. Attendees of the P21 Connect conference, where DCKAP is an exhibitor, are welcome.

DCKAP is a digital solutions leader that helps distributors make their systems talk to each other. Its cutting-edge solutions simplify e-commerce, software integrations, and product information management, ensuring B2B businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Its flagship product, DCKAP Integrator, is used by distributors and manufacturers to automate data between ERP, e-commerce, and CRM systems. Founded in 2005, DCKAP is a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Modern Distribution Management (MDM) is the leading research, analytical and educational provider in wholesale distribution since 1967. MDM brings together unparalleled experience in the distribution industry with powerful data-driven tools and events that increase wholesale distributors' capabilities. Visit MDM at mdm.com .

